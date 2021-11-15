Black Friday 2021 ad scans unveiled: Walmart, Target, Macy's and more reveal major price cuts

Deal Savings Price





























Show more (12 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday can feel more like a season than a weekend these days, as retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others start "Black Friday" sales as early as October. But how do you know when the "real" sales actually start? Thankfully, retailers are now "leaking" their own full slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, which are available days early online. We now know, for instance, that Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.

Want to see all the details? We've collected links to the online circulars here, so you can peruse them at your leisure. In the meantime, we're compiling and curating our favorite deals available now and coming soon. Whether you're planning on shopping at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Costco, Lowes or elsewhere, this is your best starting point.

The latest additions here are Walmart (updated), Target (updated), Office Depot, Staples, PetSmart, and Lowe's. We'll add more as we find them.

Walmart Walmart's early "Deals for Days" events have ended, and now we have the details on its real Black Friday sale, which will start on Monday, Nov. 22. Walmart has posted an interactive ad scan of the upcoming sale on its website -- you can check it out below. Note that the retailer is pledging online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with AirPods Pro as low as $159 (a new all-time low price). Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Target Target just revealed a 60-page ad scan noting a full slate of Black Friday deals starting Nov. 21. You'll find loads of discounts on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances, headphones, toys and more. You can also view its 42-page list of sale items for Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 here. Compare and contrast, and you'll see the best time to start scooping up discounts from Fitbit, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Apple and more. Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Target

Staples Staples released a two-page Black Friday Sneak Peek for offers valid Nov. 21 to 27.

Best Buy Best Buy has a wide array of deals this year, many of which are available online now. Expect more to be added in the days ahead. Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Macy's Macy's will be offering Black Friday deals from Nov. 23 through 27. You can preview the store's 56-page ad below.

Kohl's Kohl's has a ton of Black Friday deals that you can preview below. Offers are valid Nov. 21 though 26.

Costco Check out Costco's Black Friday deals, which start online Nov. 25 and in stores Nov. 26 through 29.

Dell Dell is dropping prices on a ton of great computers and accessories. Its Black Friday Sneak Peek deals are live now. Check out the savings through Dell's landing page below.

Lenovo Lenovo has a wide variety of products on sale -- not just computers -- during its Days of Doorbusters event going on now through Dec. 16. Check out Lenovo's 20-page Holiday 2021 eCatalog, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, below.

JCPenney JCPenney has Black Friday deals running all month long.

Belk Belk dropped a seven-page ad for its Black Friday Bash going on Nov. 19 through 27. You can preview the deals below.

Home Depot shoppers can view the retailer's 91-page holiday catalog below for seasonal savings.

Office Depot Office Depot Black Friday deals drop online Nov. 25 and will be available in stores Nov. 26 and 27. Check out the sort of savings you can expect below.

PetSmart/Screenshot by CNET PetSmart's Black Friday preview features savings on everything from aquariums to small animal beds to cat litter. Offers valid online Nov. 25, with brick-and-mortar locations joining on Nov. 26. Certain live pets will also be 50% off in stores.

Lowe's/Screenshot by CNET Lowe's Seasons of Savings has early Black Friday savings that are happening now, with deep discounts on appliances, power tools, holiday décor, and more. Prices valid Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. We will update as other deals roll out.

JoAnn/Screenshot by CNET Early Black Friday deals are live at JoAnn stores Nov. 11 to Nov. 23.