CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2021 ad scans unveiled: Walmart, Target, Macy's and more reveal major price cuts

After weeks of teasing, the real Black Friday deals have arrived. Start your planning now.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday can feel more like a season than a weekend these days, as retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others start "Black Friday" sales as early as October. But how do you know when the "real" sales actually start? Thankfully, retailers are now "leaking" their own full slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, which are available days early online. We now know, for instance, that Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22. 

Want to see all the details? We've collected links to the online circulars here, so you can peruse them at your leisure. In the meantime, we're compiling and curating our favorite deals available now and coming soon. Whether you're planning on shopping at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Costco, Lowes or elsewhere, this is your best starting point. 

The latest additions here are Walmart (updated), Target (updated), Office Depot, Staples, PetSmart, and Lowe's. We'll add more as we find them. 

Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals
Walmart

Walmart's early "Deals for Days" events have ended, and now we have the details on its real Black Friday sale, which will start on Monday, Nov. 22. Walmart has posted an interactive ad scan of the upcoming sale on its website -- you can check it out below. Note that the retailer is pledging online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with AirPods Pro as low as $159 (a new all-time low price).

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

See at Walmart

Target Black Friday 2021 deals
Target

Target just revealed a 60-page ad scan noting a full slate of Black Friday deals starting Nov. 21. You'll find loads of discounts on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances, headphones, toys and more. You can also view its 42-page list of sale items for Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 here. Compare and contrast, and you'll see the best time to start scooping up discounts from Fitbit, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Apple and more.

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Target

See at Target

Staples Black Friday 2021 deals
Staples

Staples released a two-page Black Friday Sneak Peek for offers valid Nov. 21 to 27.

See at Staples

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 deals
Best Buy

Best Buy has a wide array of deals this year, many of which are available online now. Expect more to be added in the days ahead.

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

See at Best Buy

Macy's Black Friday Deals
Macy's

Macy's will be offering Black Friday deals from Nov. 23 through 27. You can preview the store's 56-page ad below.

See at Macy's

Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals
Kohl's

Kohl's has a ton of Black Friday deals that you can preview below. Offers are valid Nov. 21 though 26.

See at Kohl's

Costco Black Friday 2021 deals
Costco

Check out Costco's Black Friday deals, which start online Nov. 25 and in stores Nov. 26 through 29.

See at Costco

Dell Black Friday 2021 deals
Dell

Dell is dropping prices on a ton of great computers and accessories. Its Black Friday Sneak Peek deals are live now. Check out the savings through Dell's landing page below.

See at Dell

Lenovo Black Friday 2021 deals
Lenovo

Lenovo has a wide variety of products on sale -- not just computers -- during its Days of Doorbusters event going on now through Dec. 16. Check out Lenovo's 20-page Holiday 2021 eCatalog, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, below.

See at Lenovo

JCPenney Black Friday 2021 deals
JCPenney

JCPenney has Black Friday deals running all month long. 

See at JCPenney

Belk Black Friday 2021 deals
Belk

Belk dropped a seven-page ad for its Black Friday Bash going on Nov. 19 through 27. You can preview the deals below.

See at Belk

Home Depot Holiday 2021 deals

Home Depot shoppers can view the retailer's 91-page holiday catalog below for seasonal savings.

See at Home Depot

Office Depot Black Friday 2021 deals
Office Depot

Office Depot Black Friday deals drop online Nov. 25 and will be available in stores Nov. 26 and 27. Check out the sort of savings you can expect below.

See at Office Depot

PetSmart Black Friday 2021 deals
PetSmart/Screenshot by CNET

PetSmart's Black Friday preview features savings on everything from aquariums to small animal beds to cat litter. Offers valid online Nov. 25, with brick-and-mortar locations joining on Nov. 26. Certain live pets will also be 50% off in stores.

See at PetSmart

Lowe's early Black Friday 2021 deals
Lowe's/Screenshot by CNET

Lowe's Seasons of Savings has early Black Friday savings that are happening now, with deep discounts on appliances, power tools, holiday décor, and more. Prices valid Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. We will update as other deals roll out. 

See at Lowe's

JoAnn Fabrics Black Friday 2021 deals
JoAnn/Screenshot by CNET

Early Black Friday deals are live at JoAnn stores Nov. 11 to Nov. 23. 

See at JOANN

Big Lots Black Friday 2021 deals
Big Lots/Screenshot by CNET

Big Lots has already started early Black Friday deals, with price cuts across the store Nov. 13 through Nov. 28. 

See at Big Lots