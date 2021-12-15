Omicron update today: Variant now in 36 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now in at least 36 states, the omicron variant makes up 3% percent of cases in the US, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing on Wednesday. (The delta variant acounts for 96% of COVID nfections.)

Scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Looking at the latest data, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on Wednesday omicron can bypass much of the protection given by two shots of the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. "The omicron variant undoubtably compromised the effects of a two-dose mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies and reduces the overall protection." More promising, Fauci sad,boosters appear to restore protections levels needed to guard against the new variant.

In the US, President Joe Biden is doubling down on urging vaccines and booster shots until more information on the new variant becomes available. As a result, the US administered 12.5 million shots in the last week, according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. That's the highest number of weekly shots since May. Seven million of those were booster shots, Zients said.

So far, the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, with people who are unvaccinated being more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. Vaccine makers are optimistic the current vaccines authorized for use in the US will provide a degree of protection against omicron, too.

A COVID vaccine booster is needed to guard against omicron

Early studies indict a booster can guard againt omicron. "Boosters ... enhance the vaccine protection against omicron," Fauci said on Wednesday. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron."

"Individuals who have received two vaccines will most likely not have significant prevention from infection or any type of disease [from the new variant]," BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin said last week. Şahin said more information is needed to confirm the company's initial laboratory findings that indicate a third Pfizer vaccine dose is important to guard against the variant.

Is an omicron-specific vaccine needed?



Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say they are gearing up to create a vaccine designed to combat omicron if needed.

Fauci on Wednesday said a this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster. The current booster appear to be effective against omicron

So far, the omicron virus is creating mild symptoms



According to Fauci, preliminary information seems to indicate omicron may produce less serious symptoms than initially feared: "We're getting anecdotal information ... that the level of severity appears to be maybe a bit less than in the delta," he said Sunday.

The new COVID variant may spread more easily than delta



It could still be two or three weeks till we know more about how easily omicron can be passed between people and how resistant the mutated virus is against the current crop of vaccines, but Fauci on Tuesday at a White House briefing said that early data also suggests omicron could be more infectious than the delta variant and is replacing delta as the dominant COVID-19 strain in South Africa.

Omicron confirmed in 36 US states

It makes up 3% of the cases in the US. In New York and New Jersey, however, it could be 13% of new infections.

The variant has been detected in 36 states across the country, from Washington to Mississippi and Texas to Utah. The US and other countries were already bracing for an increased caseload as colder weather and holiday gatherings brought more people indoors together. Now, projections of a winter surge of the dominant delta variant join concerns about omicron's spread.

Add to that increasing flu infections, and experts worry about a "twindemic" of the two illnesses.

Omicron could become the dominant COVID variant in Europe in months

In Europe, omicron could become the most common COVID-19 variant in months, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"Mathematical modeling indicates that the Omicron VOC is expected to cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months" due to early understandings of the omicron variant's high transmissibility between people, the body said in a Dec. 2 briefing (PDF).

Scientists studying the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first reported to the World Health Organization, have said it's spreading more than twice as fast as the delta variant. But what isn't yet known is whether the spread is hastened because the mutations make it easier to spread among people, if vaccines are less effective against this strain or for some other reason. The study cited by The New York Times has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.

Omicron has similarities to the delta variant's mutation

COVID latches onto cells using a spike protein in its structure. Omicron has more mutations than the delta variant, which is considered at least twice as contagious as previous strains. While it isn't clear yet if omicron is more or less contagious than delta, the presence of those mutations is one cause of concern.

That may be one reason countries around the world have banned travel from some countries in southern Africa and increased travel restrictions that include a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before travel, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID PCR tests can identify the omicron variant



Most PCR tests to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the body are free (COVID-19 tests for international travel are the main exception). So it's good news that the existing nasal swab test has been found to detect the omicron variant; a blood test or other procedure so far is unnecessary.

"Fortunately for us, the PCRs that we mostly use would pick up this very unusual variant that has a real large constellation of mutations," Fauci said Nov. 29 in a press briefing.

Booster shots and vaccines are urged to help prevent omicron's spread

On Dec. 2, Biden announced a plan to help protect the US against the omicron variant this winter. It includes:

Outreach programs to contact people eligible to receive booster shots.



Making at-home COVID-19 tests "free" for everyone

Tighter travel restrictions that require a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure.

Paid time off for federal workers to get booster shots.

Securing antiviral pills as a treatment

Sending 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to international countries in the next 100 days (280 million have already been sent).

