CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's

People should receive Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines instead of Johnson & Johnson's, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday night.

The new recommendation followed a vote by a committee of scientists and doctors that gave guidance to the CDC to say the agency should "prefer" the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) over Johnson & Johnson's. The vote was based on rising concerns about a rare but dangerous blood-clotting disorder that can occur within three weeks of receiving Johnson & Johnson.

Members found that given the safety and wide availability of the other vaccines in the US, and the severity of the rare side effects seen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC should "prefer" that people get either Pfizer's or Moderna's instead of Johnson & Johnson's.

In a statement Thursday, Johnson & Johnson said the company "remains confident in the overall positive benefit-risk profile of its COVID-19 vaccine."

"The safety and well-being of those who use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues to be our number one priority," Dr. Mathai Mammen, the global head of research and development, said in the statement. "We appreciate today's discussion and look forward to working with the CDC on next steps."

Updated information shared at the CDC meeting found that the blood-clotting disorder linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has happened more frequently and in more demographics and age groups than previously reported (though it's still very rare overall -- 54 reported cases through August, out of about 16 million people who have received J&J). Women ages 30-49 are at the highest risk (about 1 in 100,000 doses of J&J). Nine people have died in the US from the blood-clotting disorder, according to the CDC presentation, and all cases have required hospitalization. About 15% of people who experience the disorder, or one in seven, will die, according to an updated Food and Drug Administration fact sheet.

Johnson & Johnson is widely used in low- and middle-income countries -- oftentimes as the only available vaccine. As the US races to maximize protection for its population with booster doses, as few as 7.6% of people in low-income countries have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

Unvaccinated people remain at risk of severe disease and death caused by COVID-19. According to CDC data covering September, unvaccinated people were 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated people.

The CDC's recommendation comes as health officials strengthen their recommendations for COVID-19 boosters in response to the new omicron variant. Though all the vaccines' effectiveness is expected to be lowered when it comes to omicron, boosters will restore that protection, health officials say.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.