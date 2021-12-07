Get a free ride to your COVID vaccine or booster from Uber or Lyft. Here's how

Angela Lang/CNET

With COVID-19 cases expected to rise soon due to the new omicron variant and holiday get-togethers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all eligible people to get the vaccine. That includes people who haven't received the first dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as those who are now eligible to get a booster shot. And if you're having trouble getting your COVID-19 vaccine due to transportation issues, there may be a solution for you.

Both Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to people across the country who make appointments to get their vaccine. The program varies by location, so you need to check if you live in an eligible state (see below). Also note that if the ride-sharing service isn't available in your town, you won't be able to claim your free ride.

Here's how to get a free ride to your COVID-19 vaccination appointment. For more information, here's how to find out which vaccines your nearest pharmacy has. Also, here's how you'll soon be able to get free at-home COVID-19 test kits and what to know about COVID vaccines and boosters during pregnancy.

Now playing: Watch this: What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how...

Get a free ride through Uber to and from your COVID vaccine or booster appointment

Uber and the White House partnered with GoGoGrandparent to offer you a free ride to your vaccine appointment. If you already have an appointment, skip to step 3. Otherwise, follow these instructions to schedule a day to get your vaccine and a ride.

1. If you haven't made an appointment yet, text your zip code to 438829 to quickly find a vaccine appointment near you. It'll send you a list of locations offering the vaccine where you can call and set up your appointment.

2. Once you've made your vaccine appointment, reply Y to the number above to get a free ride to and from your appointment.

3. You can call the Uber number: 1-855-921-0033, but you may have to wait on hold for a bit to speak with someone. Or you can sign up through GoGoGrandparent.com/whitehouse.

4. If you call, you'll be connected to a representative who can help you set up your free ride, assuming you live in an eligible location. You'll need to tell them the address to pick you up from and where you'll be going, as well as the time of your appointment.

If you sign up online, enter your contact information and pickup address, then follow the on-screen instructions. Once you're finished, call 1-855-464-6872 and press 1 for a ride to your house, or press 2 for a ride to pick you up from your appointment.

James Martin/CNET

Get a free ride through Lyft to and from your vaccine appointment

1. Text your zip code to 438829. It'll send you a list of locations offering the vaccine.

2. Reply Y to get a free ride to your appointment.

3. Tap the Lyft link sent to you.

4. You'll be redirected to your phone's mobile browser. Tap Get a ride and then Start.

5. You'll be asked to provide some information about yourself, such as email and state. Tap Continue to begin answering the questions.

6. Once you select your state, you'll get specific instructions to call the number listed for your state to get your ride. Note that not all states offer free Lyft rides. For instance, Kentucky and Maine are among the list of states that don't offer this service.

For more details, here's what to know about the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the extended mask mandate that'll last months longer.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.