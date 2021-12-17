Will the omicron variant change the definition of 'full vaccination?' Here's what we know today

Sarah Tew/CNET

The news isn't promising for those who are considered "fully vaccinated" for COVID-19 right now: Early reports on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines suggest the omicron variant is able to at least partially evade the protection provided by two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (and one of the J&J shot). The good news: Those who receive a booster shot recover protection against the variant. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday.

And while omicron is spreading, 96% percent of the cases in the US are from the delta variant, which these vaccines remain effective against. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone unvaccinated is eight times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from it compared to a fully vaccinated individual.

But omicron, with its ability to infect those who are fully vaccinated, is forcing health officials to reexamine what it means to be "fully vaccinated" -- and if that needs to change to include three doses of a vaccine. Here's what we know today about what it means to be fully vaccinated. For more, where's the latest on the Moderna booster shots, what you need to know about the Pfizer antiviral pill and how to pick between the vaccine boosters.

How many COVID vaccine doses do you need to be considered 'fully vaccinated'?

According to the CDC, you're fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The CDC also considers you fully vaccinated if you received any single-dose vaccine listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization or any combination of the two-dose vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration or listed by the WHO for emergency use.

Why would the definition of 'fully vaccinated' change from two doses of the mRNA vaccines to three?

In the last two weeks, as preliminary studies showed omicron's ability to infect those who are considered fully vaccinated, the definition began shifting, if not formally, then practically, from two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine to three.

"If you want to be optimally protected, absolutely get a booster," Fauci said on ABC's This Week on Sunday, when asked if three shots will become the standard.

Robert Wachter, chair of UCSF's department of medicine, said he thinks the definition change is coming soon. "It's increasingly clear that if you have three shots, you're in pretty good shape," Wachter said during an online discussion about COVID-19 hosted by the San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 10.

"I think we will stop calling people with two shots fully vaccinated within a week or two," he said. "Omicron is going to make that case quite vividly."

What about those who received the J&J vaccine?

A preliminary study out of South Africa suggests the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine may produce "virtually no antibody protection," against omicron, Bloomberg News reported.

So what does that mean for those who received the J&J vaccine? "The answer is, we have no idea," UCSF's Wachter said. "Do they need a third shot? That question is going to be important to answer."

CNET reached out to Johnson & Johnson for a comment but didn't immediately get a response.

Will we need an omicron-specific booster to guard against the virus?

If two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are not enough to guard against omicron, would we need a variant-specific booster to restore protection? According to Fauci, no. "At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci said on Wednesday. "

But getting from the two-dose definition to three will take work. The CDC says more than 202 million people right now are "fully vaccinated" with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That's 61% percent of the total US population. However, 56 million in the US have received a booster -- only 27% percent of the population. "That's why getting more Americans vaccinated and boosted is central to the president's plan to fight COVID and confront omicron this winter," said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, during Wednesday's White House briefing.

What happens next?

Vaccine makers are already pushing for three doses as the new standard. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla said in a statement on early results about the Pfizer vaccine's continued effectiveness.

The next step would be for the CDC to change its definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated." CNET reached out to the CDC for a comment but didn't immediately get a response.

