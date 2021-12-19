Free at-home COVID testing kits are coming: How and where to get yours

Stephen Shankland/CNET

As Christmas approaches and the new omicron variant surges across the US, at-home COVID-19 test kits are in high demand, though high cost and dwindling supplies have left many wanting. Starting early next year, over-the-counter test kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a plan announced by President Joe Biden, health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, which can cost more than $25 each.

Those who don't have health insurance will also have access to free at-home COVID testing kits at community sites like health centers and rural clinics. The Biden administration has pledged to make 50 million tests available at those sites.

The administration's policy is part of an effort to combat the two main coronavirus mutations now dominant in the US: the dangerous delta variant that took hold over the summer, and the new faster-spreading omicron strain, which has been found in at least 44 states and is expected to soon become the dominant variant. (Here's how omicron is different from delta.)

Omicron's arrival as Christmas and New Year's travel ramps up has lead to a shortage of test kits and raised costs for testing programs in many states. In response, manufacturers have increased production, and the FDA has been approving new tests at an unprecedented speed: ACON Laboratories says it will be able to produce more than 100 million Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test kits per month by the end of 2021, and more than 200 million by February.

We'll share what we know now, and will continue to update this story as we learn more details, including when the program starts and exactly how it will work. Also, here's the latest on Merck's COVID antiviral pill and how to choose a booster shot.

When will free COVID-19 home test kits be available?

The White House has said it will issue reimbursement guidelines by January 15. Health insurers are expected to start reimbursing the costs of at-home testing shortly after. The administration's plan is not expected to be retroactive, however, so kits purchased during the holidays will not likely be covered.

Some states, including Vermont, aren't waiting for Biden's plan to take effect: They've mandated insurers to start paying for at-home kits now. Other states, including Washington, New Hampshire, and New Jersey, have started issuing free test kits to their states' residents. And last Monday, Massachusetts released a plan to distribute 2.1 million free test kits to 100 municipalities. If you don't live in those states, you may want to check with your employer. Some private companies have begun offering reimbursement options for at-home tests.



Once the White House plan does take effect, anyone with insurance be able to submit a receipt or other proof of payment for reimbursement after buying a test. The process is similar to visiting an on-site testing facility and submitting your bill to a health insurance provider.

It's still unclear if some locations will ask for your health insurance card and submit the bill to your insurance provider for you, as some do when you take a test on-site. We'll update this story as we learn more.

Where can I get an at-home COVID-19 test?

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. You can also buy them online at Amazon, and the stores listed above. It's unclear at this time if you can still claim them on your insurance when you buy online. Each box typically comes with two tests, unless you buy in bulk.

What if I don't have health insurance?

For those without insurance, Biden says there will be "thousands of locations" available to pick up COVID-19 test kits. You'll be able to take the kit home to test in private, rather than get swabbed in a drive-thru clinic.

In its announcement on Dec. 2, the Biden administration promised to distribute at least 50 million free tests to community health centers and other organizations.

What should I do if my at-home test shows positive for COVID?

If you take an at-home test and it says you're positive for COVID-19, it's recommended that you turn your results in to your health care provider. You should stay home and isolate for 10 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

For more information, here's the latest on the federal vaccine mandate and everything you need to know about the Moderna booster shot.

