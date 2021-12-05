Omicron FAQ: 8 key things to know about the new COVID variant today

Sarah Tew/CNET

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been confirmed in at least 16 US states, and is "likely to rise," said director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Sunday on This Week. Although the delta variant of COVID makes up 99.9% of US cases, Walensky said, omicron is spreading quickly. A leading European health agency predicts omicron could become the dominant COVID strain in months (more below.)

There have been more than 5.2 million reported deaths worldwide due to COVID-19.

In the US, President Joe Biden is doubling down on urging vaccines and booster shots until more information becomes available. Experts caution it could be two or three weeks before we know exactly how contagious omicron is and if it can cause more severe illness than other mutations of the virus.

So far, the COVID-19 vaccines have proved to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, with people who are unvaccinated being more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. Vaccine-makers are optimistic the current vaccines authorized for use in the US will provide a degree of protection against omicron, too.

Here are eight important things to know about omicron today. For more on COVID boosters, here's a trick to easily get an appointment and free ride. Here's how you'll soon get a COVID test kit for free and details on mixing and matching vaccines.

Omicron could become the dominant COVID variant in Europe in months

Omicron could become the most common COVID variant in months, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"Mathematical modelling [sic] indicates that the Omicron VOC is expected to cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months" due to early understandings of the omicron variant's high transmissibility between people, the center said in a Dec. 2 brief.

Scientists studying the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first reported to the World Health Organization, have said it's spreading more than twice as fast as the delta variant. But what isn't yet known is the spread is hastened because the mutations make it easier to spread among people, if vaccines are less effective against this strain or for some other reason. The study cited by the New York Times has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.

Omicron is already confirmed in 16 US states

First, it was Minnesota, then California and now Hawaii, New York and points in between. The US and other countries were already bracing for an increased caseload as colder weather and holiday revelry drove more people indoors together. Now, concerns over a winter surge of the dominant delta variant join concerns about omicron's spread.

Omicron has similarities to the delta variant's mutation

COVID latches onto cells using a spike protein in its structure. Omicron has more mutations than the delta variant, which is considered at least twice as contagious as previous strains. While it isn't clear yet if omicron is more or less contagious than delta, the presence of those mutations is one cause of concern.

That may be one reason countries around the world have banned travel from some countries in southern Africa and increased travel restrictions that include a negative COVID test 24 hours before travel, regardless of vaccination status.

It isn't clear how current vaccines will respond to omicron

Scientists are testing whether omicron could cause breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated and reinfections for those who have antibodies from a prior COVID-19 infection. It may take two to three weeks before enough test data reveals how effective the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are in protecting against the omicron mutation. Scientists are hopeful, however, that the current vaccines will continue to protect against the new variant.

"We think it's likely that people will have substantial protection against severe disease caused by omicron," said Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, said uring an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. BioNTech worked with Pfizer to create one of the vaccines authorized in the US.

Still, the fact that omicron has rapidly mutated and spread has rung at least one alarm bell.

"The emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Health Organization, said on Nov. 29.

Most PCR tests to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the body are free (COVID tests for international travel are the main exception). So it's good news that the existing nasal swab test has been found to detect the omicron variant -- a blood test or other procedure so far is unnecessary.

"Fortunately for us, the PCRs that we mostly use would pick up this very unusual variant that has a real large constellation of mutations," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical advisor, said Nov. 29 in a press briefing.

COVID PCR tests can identify the omicron variant



Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are evaluating Plan B

Moderna: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton told the BBC his company has hundreds of people examining the effectiveness of its current vaccine and booster with the variant. Moderna is also testing a COVID-19 vaccine that could protect against several mutated strains of the coronavirus looking at an omicron-specific booster vaccine. Burton said if Moderna needs to make a new vaccine modified for the variant, it could be available early in 2022.

Pfizer: A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is "constantly conducting surveillance efforts focused on monitoring for emerging variants that potentially escape protection from our vaccine."

The spokesperson said Pfizer could develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson said it's working with scientists in South Africa and around the world to evaluate the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant and has begun work on a new vaccine designed for omicron, if needed.

Booster shots and vaccines are urged to help prevent omicron's spread

On Thursday, Biden announced a plan to help protect the US against the omicron variant this winter. It includes, among other things:

Outreach programs to contact people eligible to receive booster shots.



Making at-home COVID tests "free" for everyone

Tighter travel restrictions that require a negative COVID test 24 hours before departure.

Paid time off for federal workers to get booster shots.

Securing antiviral pills as a treatment

Sending 200 million more doses of COVID vaccine to international countries in the next 100 days (280 million have already been sent).

Omicron is pronounced these ways

The World Health Organization assigns Greek letters to key COVID variants to help the public easily remember and pronounce the different mutations of the virus. When first announced, search interest in the Greek letters "omicron" and "omega" climbed as people looked for information on the new variant. So far we've heard the new omicron variant pronounced by global health leaders as OH-me-cron, OH-mih-cron and OH-my-cron (some of this boils down to ancient Greek).

