5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Skip Breakfast

You live a busy life. Some days, you might find yourself rushing out the door to get to work or start your day -- you simply don't have time to eat breakfast. Or maybe you pour yourself an extra cup of coffee, thinking it will curb your grumbling stomach.

If this sounds too familiar, know that you're not alone. According to a 2022 US survey, only 35% of participants said they eat breakfast seven days a week. A shocking 12% said they eat breakfast only a few times a month. But breakfast is imperative to our health. This is why you should eat breakfast tomorrow morning.

Benefits of eating breakfast each morning

There are many health benefits to eating breakfast. Take time to eat something healthy each morning; your health depends on it.

Lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Skipping out on breakfast has been linked to insulin resistance. A study from 2020 found that those who ate breakfast at least five times a week were at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Those who only ate breakfast one to four times a week were at a higher risk, but those who didn't eat breakfast at all were at the highest. Physical activity, body mass index and general health also contribute to higher risks of diabetes.

More energy for your day

The most obvious benefit of breakfast is the extra fuel it brings to your body. Having adequate nutrition in the morning can help decrease brain fog, leading to better concentration during morning meetings or classes. A study found that children, especially, need breakfast to concentrate in school. It concluded that the students that ate breakfast performed better academically.

Increased heart health

A nutritious breakfast is good for your heart -- especially if you eat fruits, whole grains and lean protein for your morning meal. A recent study published in the Journal of College of Cardiology found that US adults who skip breakfast are at a higher risk for heart disease. A follow up with the participants of the same study concluded that skipping breakfast is associated with a significantly higher risk of mortality from heart disease.

Encourages better habits

Those who regularly eat breakfast generally have healthier eating habits than those who skip out. Eating a nutritious breakfast fills our bodies up with vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, calcium and iron. You might be missing out on the extra dose of these vitamins and minerals if you don't eat three meals a day. Also, the hunger from skipping out on breakfast might urge you to have a larger lunch -- making you feel sluggish the rest of the day.

Reduces migraines

Headaches and migraines are annoying. A study of university students found that those who skip breakfast have a higher risk of consistent headaches. Students who ate breakfast had lower odds of developing migraines. Further research is needed to back up these findings.

Bottom line

Breakfast is important. Whether it be a bowl of whole cereal and milk, yogurt or fruit, the extra boost of nutrients is essential to start your day. It gives you energy, lowers your risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, encourages healthy eating habits and fights migraines. Start your day off right and give your brain and body a boost.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.