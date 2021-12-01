New omicron COVID variant already in the US: Spread, vaccine response and what we know now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US has joined the list of countries that have detected the omicron variant. California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state's department of public health has identified a case of the new mutated virus. "There is no reason to panic but we should remain vigilant," a tweet sent from Newsom's account said Wednesday morning.

Experts caution it could be two or three weeks before we know how easily the new COVID-19 variant, named omicron, can be passed between people and if it can cause more severe illness than other mutations of the virus.

With the virus already detected in over 25 countries, governments aren't waiting to learn more and are closing borders and restricting travel in the hope of keeping the virus from spreading.

So far, the COVID-19 vaccines have proved to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, with people who are unvaccinated 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. And vaccine-makers are optimistic the current vaccines authorized for use in the US will provide protection against omicron, too.

The omicron variant comes at a time when countries around the world are continuing to battle a surge in cases caused by the delta variant. The coronavirus that swept the globe nearly two years ago continues to mutate in communities. The delta variant is currently the dominant COVID strain globally.

Here's what scientists and vaccine-makers are saying about the variant so far as they rush to study the mutated virus, and what we still don't know. For more information, here's what we know about omicron and the Moderna and Pfizer boosters, and what you need to know about mixing and matching vaccines.

What is omicron, the new COVID variant?

Discovered by scientists in South Africa last week, the omicron variant of coronavirus contains new mutations that experts fear will allow the changed virus to spread even more quickly than the highly infectious delta variant. Scientists are testing whether omicron could cause breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated and reinfections for those who have antibodies from a prior COVID-19 infection.

"The emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, in a briefing on Monday about the omicron variant.

Is the new omicron variant in the US and other countries?

At a briefing on Wednesday, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant had been detected in the US.

Following Fauci's announcement, the California Department of Public Health confirmed the case of the omicron variant in California. Gov. Newsom said the infected person was a resident of San Francisco and had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22. The person began to have symptoms around Nov. 25. was tested on Nov. 28 and the test came back positive on Nov. 29. Newsom said the person, who is between the ages of 18 and 49, was fully vaccinated but not had recieved a booster shot. He said the person is doing well with mild symptoms and was not hospitalized.

The variant has been detected in at least 27 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

How do you pronounce 'omicron?'



The World Health Organization assigns Greek letters to key COVID variants to help the public easily remember and pronounce the different mutations of the virus. When first announced, search interest in the Greek letters "omicron" and "omega" climbed as people looked for information on the new variant. The new omicron variant is pronounced either OH-me-cron or OH-my-cron, depending on whether you studied ancient Greek.

Are the current vaccines effective against the omicron variant?

Scientists and vaccine-makers all say it could be two to three weeks before they have a better idea about how effective the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are in protecting against the omicron mutation and how easily it can evade protection. They are hopeful, however, that the current vaccines will continue to protect against the new variant.

For those already vaccinated, "to my mind there's no reason to be particularly worried," said Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, during an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. "We think it's likely that people will have substantial protection against severe disease caused by omicron," he said. BioNTech worked with Pfizer to create one of the vaccines authorized in the US.

Are people getting sicker with the omicron variant?

Scientists may not have a solid answer for weeks, but early evidence suggests that the variant doesn't cause more severe disease than previous variants, according to The New York Times.

What are the vaccine-makers doing?

Moderna: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton told the BBC his company has hundreds of people examining the effectiveness of its current vaccine and booster with the variant. Moderna is also testing a COVID-19 vaccine that could protect against several mutated strains of the coronavirus looking at an omicron-specific booster vaccine. Burton said if Moderna needs to make a new vaccine modified for the variant, it could be available early in 2022.

Pfizer: A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is "constantly conducting surveillance efforts focused on monitoring for emerging variants that potentially escape protection from our vaccine."

The spokesperson said Pfizer could develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days.

Johnson & Johnson: In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it's working with scientists in South Africa and around the world to evaluate the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant and has begun work on a new vaccine designed for omicron, if needed.

What is the Biden administration doing about the new variant?

In a speech Monday morning, Biden said his administration is looking into the mutation. "The new variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," he said. "We have the best vaccines in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we are learning more every single day."

The US government is already working with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop a plan to create vaccines and boosters tailored for new variants as they emerge.

