The best keto snacks to buy online for 2020

Flock

Nutritious, delicious and fun snacks are key to have on hand as mini indulgences to look forward to and to keep serotonin flowing without giving away the farm, especially when we're trying to keep breakfast, lunch and dinner on the healthy side.

With so many popular forms of a low-carb diet (such as keto, paleo or Atkins), food brands have been working hard to deliver those fun-size low carb treats with fewer carbs than the classic bag of potato chips, cookies or crackers. With so many new keto snacks out -- some great and some decidedly not so -- and with more hitting shelves every week, we taste-tested a swath of these new low-carb munchies. Sometimes you need a delicious break from the typical keto diet snacks like macadamia nuts, avocado and hard-boiled or deviled eggs.

Here are our favorites to help you figure out the best keto snack array to buy and tastefully stick to a low-carb keto diet.

Flock We've written about these full-flavored wisps of rotisserie chicken-skin goodness before, and that's because they are darn delicious. Like a pork rind but better. Be warned, these aren't a low-calorie snack by any stretch, but if you're trying to trim carbs and keep all of the flavor, keto friendly Flock is a perfect snack. Available online in original, salt & vinegar and BBQ. A pack of eight will run you $24 on Flock's website. Read our full review of Flock Chips on Chowhound.

Duke's Chowhound's Editor at Large, Joey Skladany, swears by these tasty little sausages from Duke's for a bold blast of protein in a pinch. A perfect preworkout snack option to fit a keto lifestyle, available in original, Hatch green chili, andouille or hot & spicy. Amazon carries the mini-sausage meat sticks at $9.50 per bag.

Target Sweetened with stevia, these candy peach rings are a perfect low-glycemic movie theater candy to replace your Sour Patch Watermelons or Gummy Bears and still satisfy your sweet tooth. This sweet keto snack contains just five net grams per serving and no corn syrup. Snag a 1.8-ounce bag for less than $5.

High-Key Cookies are one of the tougher low-carb snacks to pull off. Part of me wants to say, if you're going to have a cookie, well then just have a cookie. But if it's truly a keto diet version you covet, my vote goes to HighKey's keto chocolate chip cookie. I would compare this delicious keto snack to Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies with more buttery flavor but not quite as much crunch. But with just one gram of net carbs, they still taste better than Chips Ahoy. A pack of three bags is $14 on Amazon.

Quevos Light as a feather, Quevos are low carb chips made from avocado oil and egg whites and contain just three net carbs for every 1-ounce bag. Sour Cream and Onion is the best flavor we've tried, but the airy snacks also come in plain, salt and pepper, BBQ, cheddar and Quevos rancheros. A variety pack of five bags is $15 on Amazon.

Magic Spoon This keto-friendly low carb cereal brings us right back to the cartoon-filled Sunday mornings of yore, with fun flavors like Fruity (think Froot Loops), Cocoa, Blueberry and Frosted. With 12 grams of protein and just 3 grams of net carbs per serving, Magic Spoon makes for an easy breakfast or guiltless late-night sweet snack. Get a variety pack of four flavors for $39. Read our full review of Magic Spoon on Chowhound.

Moon Cheese I've often wondered what it would be like to straight-up bite into a block of parmesan. It probably wouldn't work out as well as I hope, but the next best thing may be these keto-friendly Moon Cheese bites. The garlic parmesan flavor reigns supreme (in my opinion) and at just two net carbs per bag they are a snack idea that definitely won't bust up your keto-mentum or diet. Three bags will run you $15 on Amazon.

Bai Is a drink a snack? We may never know, but Bai's line of low-cal, low-carb fruity drinks has been growing by the year. There are a few flavors, sweetened with Bai's on-the-money blend of stevia and erythritol, that I've come to love -- but the teas, and especially the new (ish) Narino Peach Tea tops my list. Perfect for those thirsty "mornings after" or when I just can't down another can of seltzer. Get 12 bottles for $24 on Amazon.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.