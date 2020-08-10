6 attractive designer face masks from luxury brands

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Since it's likely that, as one pandemic expert told CNET, "We'll be living with face masks for years," it may be time to have a little fun with your personal face mask and face covering style in the midst of the pandemic and its attendant public health requirements.

You can learn how to make your own reusable face masks or buy a face covering from an online store -- the options are now numerous and include many fashionable face covering styles from designers and luxury brands. Whether you're looking for masks with a nose wire, adjustable ear loops, a filter pocket or other features to make you more comfortable, you can find the perfect fit for you in a variety of colors and vibrant prints.

It's worth noting that these face coverings aren't suitable for a healthcare worker or anyone on the front line. They're more for people who are observing social distancing and looking to avoid spreading germs as they go out and about.

All that said, if you feel like splurging (or just browsing) luxurious designer mask styles, these six fashion brands are selling fancy masks that cost more than your average cotton face mask. Read on for our top tips for buying a face mask. We'll update this list regularly as we find new outlets for designer face masks.

What you need to know about face masks and coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering when in public or around people they don't live with. Here are some face mask styles designed for kids.

Some experts claim that the coronavirus is airborne

Masks with multiple layers may trap larger respiratory droplets ejected by sneezing, coughing or talking.

Wash the mask before and after wearing it.

The mask should cover your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

Michael Ngo Michael Ngo, a designer who creates looks for celebrities, is selling face masks to the public. The prices of his luxurious face masks range from $110 for a vinyl mask to $500 for a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted mask. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to the LA Food Bank.

xSuit xSuit, a men's suit company, has designed face masks for men and women. You can choose from masks with flowers, 3D wings and more. The masks cost $120.

Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler, a New York-based women's clothing and accessories brand, is offering a reusable face mask for a limited time from the brand's collection fabric for $100. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the New York City Mayor's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Collina Strada Collina Strada's cloth face mask styles are made from deadstock materials and are considered unique due to limited fabric. Each reusable mask features bows and will cost you $100.

Akris Akris has face masks in multiple colors for $100 each. 50% of the proceeds from each mask sale will be donated to The Children's Defense Fund.

VPL VPL is a swimwear and home goods company that's now designing face masks. One of its Japanese silk masks will cost you $125. Note that since the stylish face mask styles are 100% silk, they're dry clean only.

