Neck gaiter, buff, neck warmer. Whatever you call it, this tube of fabric can serve many purposes, from keeping your head and neck warm in cold weather to keeping dust and sweat out of your face. In 2020, they're also being used as face coverings to comply with coronavirus mask orders.

Neck gaiters have long been used by outdoor enthusiasts and Burners alike because they can be worn many different ways -- as a headband, face covering, balaclava, scarf, hood, you name it.

Because they wrap around your head and can cover your mouth and nose without any straps, they've become a popular alternative to the type of cloth face masks you can buy everywhere right now.

Do neck gaiters reduce the spread of the coronavirus?

Whether they slow the spread of the coronavirus is up for debate. A recent research study suggested that neck gaiters might not capture droplets as well as other types of masks, but it only evaluated one neck gaiter while testing. The study's authors acknowledge that more testing is required to definitively say whether or not neck gaiters are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Additional research suggests that neck gaiters are effective at containing respiratory droplets, so long as they use multiple layers of fabric.

Whether you're looking for a neck gaiter to protect you against the elements or as a face covering, this list has you, your face and your neck covered.

Sarah Mitroff/CNET This neck gaiter won me over because it's made with a supersoft fabric, comes in multiple sizes and blocks UV rays. The small/medium size is narrow, so it's a great pick if you have a small head and face like me -- I didn't have any issues with it slipping down. It also comes in large/extra large for an average adult head. The soft bamboo fabric makes it comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Since the fabric is thin, you'll want to double it up by folding it to use as a face covering. However, it's not the thinnest gaiter I tested and that's a good thing -- it feels substantial enough to keep you warm in cool weather and is also not too thick or stuffy to wear on hot days.

Sarah Mitroff/CNET This might be the only gaiter I trust to slow the spread of germs. It has multiple layers of fabric, including a filter. Biogaiter advertises that it uses "G95 filtration technology" that filters out "99.75% of all airborne particles size 0.1 micron and larger" in the entire gaiter. That level of protection is higher than an N95 respirator, which blocks up to 95% of particles 0.3 microns and larger. That protection comes at a cost of style and comfort. There's no way around it, the design on this gaiter is, well, ugly. It's basically a cloth sack without a bottom and it tightens around your head using an elastic cord. In order to keep it from slipping down or riding up right into my eyes, I had to tighten it until it put pressure on my nose, which wasn't comfortable. I'm not going to write off this gaiter though, because everyone's head is different and it filters the air, something none of the other gaiters I tested claimed to do. If you're seeking a neck gaiter that plausibly slows the spread of the coronavirus, and you're willing to shell out $60, this is your best bet.

Sarah Mitroff/CNET The Buff Original gaiter is longer than the others I tested, which makes it versatile because you can wear it several different ways. The fabric tube is seamless and tagless, and it's lightweight enough that it doesn't feel uncomfortable on warm days. Though it's thin, you can double up the Buff gaiter to give yourself more protection against the elements. It also blocks UV rays with a UPF 50 rating. If you burn easily no matter how much sunscreen you put on, this is a good gaiter to wear in the sun as an extra layer of protection. The Buff also comes in a wider variety of prints and colors than most gaiters on this list, and comes in several different styles, include ones that repel insects, block wind and have extra insulation for cold weather.

Sarah Mitroff/CNET Smartwool has built a solid reputation for making wool clothes and accessories that are soft enough you'll want to wear them. That's the same for this neck gaiter. It has two layers of soft wool to help protect your face and neck from cold weather, while also wicking away moisture. The tube is short, so you can't wear it as many different ways as other buffs on this list. It's also wider than most I tested, which meant I had a hard time keeping it from falling down, but it'll fit just fine on someone with an average-size head.

Recommended, but not tested

I wasn't able to test these neck gaiters before publishing, but I'm including them because they have noteworthy features.

Patagonia While I haven't gotten the chance to test this gaiter, I am calling it out because it's another good option for cold weather, especially when temperatures drop in the winter. Patagonia's a dependable brand and I'm giving it props for using 100% recycled fabric and using fair trade labor to make it.

Banana Republic If, like me, you have a small head and face, you might struggle to keep some of the gaiters on this list from slipping down as you wear them. This Banana Republic gaiter has a similar design to the Biogaiter, with a drawstring that secures it around your head so it won't move. It's also made with a stretchy jersey fabric that I am going to bet is softer than the fabric on the Biogatier. It's also only $15, which makes it cheaper than almost all of the other products on this list.

Also tested

Sarah Mitroff/CNET In my research, I wanted to see if the inexpensive gaiters that are all over Amazon are actually a good deal. I found this highly rated two-pack for $9 and what came in the mail is pretty much what I expected -- cheap and unremarkable. The fabric is breathable, but thin, so it's not all that protective against cold weather, dirt or spreading germs. If you're set on buying a cheap face covering, get a mask instead.

How I tested



I evaluated each of these neck gaiters on quality, design and value. Though neck gaiters have been used during the coronavirus pandemic as a nonmedical face covering, all but one product I tested -- the Biogaiter -- were not designed to slow the spread of germs and do not claim to do so.

Since I don't have access to labs to scientifically test the efficacy of these neck gaiters as facial coverings, I conducted a match test popularized by Bill Nye. You hold a match or lighter about a foot from your mouth and blow as much as you can to extinguish the flame.

This test is not foolproof nor definitive, but it helps demonstrate how much air gets through the gaiter, and thus, how many droplets might escape. For reference, I have a two-layer cotton mask from Target that passes the match test.

With the single-layer neck gaiters, I doubled them up for the test. The only two that passed were the Biogaiter and the Smartwool neck gaiter, both of which have several layers of fabric. The Biogaiter even passed as I brought the flame closer and closer to my face. I was able to eventually blow out the flame while wearing the Smartwool neck gaiter, but I had to huff and puff hard several times to do so. For the rest, I could blow out the match with one puff.

