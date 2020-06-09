James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the US starts to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns across the country, state governments and local health officials are instituting measures to help keep us safe as we venture into the public. One of the most visible measures is the widespread use of face coverings, which have recently been shown to cut the risk of coronavirus spread by limiting forward distance travelled by a person's exhaled breath.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear a face mask in public, there is no federal mandate requiring people to do so. In the absence of that, states are left to their own discretion in ordering and enforcing the wearing of face coverings. To help you navigate the confusing differences between face mask mandates, we've broken down what the situation is in each state.

Rules can vary depending on which city you're located, so if you have more specific questions, make sure to check with your local government. This story will be updated as the situation develops.

California

Most counties in the San Francisco Bay Area require residents to wear face coverings when outside, except for when exercising or getting fresh air. The order is simply a recommendation in Napa County. In Los Angeles County, face coverings are required at all times when outside of your home, no matter what you're doing.

In San Diego County, masks are required, but only when within six feet of others. A violation of these orders officially counts as a misdemeanor, but a lot of police departments across the state have announced that they won't be enforcing the orders.

If you're in California, make sure your face covering doesn't have a valve -- these masks are being banned across much of the state, because they let exhaled air and droplets escape.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order on April 15 requiring people to wear face coverings in public places where social distancing isn't possible, like while riding on public transportation. Cuomo said the order will be enforced, and residents could be fined for not following the mandate, but on May 15, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the NYPD will no longer be enforcing the order except in the case of "serious danger."

Maryland

On April 15, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an order for Maryland residents to begin wearing face coverings in food and retail establishments and when taking public transportation. The order says this will be a requirement as long as the state of emergency is still in effect. As of April 17, Maryland police had already charged 45 people for violating the executive order.

Pennsylvania

The state is enforcing an order to wear face masks inside essential businesses, and those who aren't wearing masks will be denied entry. Gov. Tom Wolf has also advised people to wear face coverings while outside.

Hawaii

On April 17, Gov. David Ige issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings while in (or waiting outside of) essential businesses. Violation of the rule counts as a misdemeanor, but enforcement is unclear -- Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said that businesses would enforce the rule, and that it will be "incumbent on the public to comply."

New Jersey

On April 8, Gov. Phil Murphy was one of the first to issue an executive order requiring people to wear masks in essential businesses, and recommended they be worn at all times when in public. On April 11, he announced an expansion of the order to apply to people picking up take-out orders at restaurants. Establishments themselves are reportedly charged with enforcing the orders.

Connecticut

On April 20, Gov. Ned Lamont required that residents wear a face mask in public areas where close contact is unavoidable. The executive order also includes ride-sharing services and public transportation. Lamont says that the order is "mostly common sense" and that he expects people to self-enforce the rule, though businesses can also refuse entry to those not wearing a face covering.

Michigan

Michigan residents are now required to wear a face mask in enclosed public areas, like grocery stores. All businesses are required to provide their employees with masks to wear while working. On April 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced requirements for wearing face masks in all indoor public spaces. However, the executive order specifically states that people who fail to wear masks cannot be criminally charged. Whitmer states that her "fervent hope is that people take this seriously."

Illinois

As of May 1, Illinois residents are required to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing measures are hard to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses. Gov. JB Pritzker says enforcement will be at the local level, and police will not be arresting or fining people who don't comply.

Kentucky

Starting May 11, Kentucky residents are required to wear face coverings while visiting or working in an essential business or when out in public around other people. Under the order, people aren't required to wear face coverings when exercising. Gov. Andy Beshear says that residents will not be cited or arrested for not wearing a mask. He also says he expects the order to be in effect until a vaccine is developed.

Colorado

In mid April, Gov. Jared Polis required that all employees at grocery stores and other essential businesses wear face coverings while working, but hasn't extended that requirement to members of the general public. However, most major cities and counties, including Denver, Boulder and Aspen, instituted their own orders for people to wear face coverings while in public spaces where social distancing is hard to maintain. Denver also does not allow masks with a valve, and violators risk a $999 fine per citation.

Virginia

On May 26, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that everyone over the age of 10 in Virginia is required to wear a face covering in public places such as retail establishments, restaurants, public transportation and anywhere else people congregate. There is no legal enforcement for this order.

Other states have similar rules. Here's a short breakdown:

Alabama : Birmingham requires face coverings in public places, but not while exercising.



: Birmingham requires face coverings in public places, but not while exercising. Alaska : State health officials recommend masks, but there's no requirement.



: State health officials recommend masks, but there's no requirement. Arizona : No statewide order, but multiple businesses will require face coverings for entry.



: No statewide order, but multiple businesses will require face coverings for entry. Arkansas : A state health directive requires all employees of essential businesses to wear face coverings, as well as customers as long as they're not eating or drinking.



: A state health directive requires all employees of essential businesses to wear face coverings, as well as customers as long as they're not eating or drinking. Delaware : As of May 1, Gov. John Carney is requiring residents to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is not possible.



: As of May 1, Gov. John Carney is requiring residents to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is not possible. Florida : As of early May, several local municipalities, like Orange County, have started to require face masks while in public establishments. On April 30, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended, but didn't require, the use of face coverings for residents of the state.



: As of early May, several local municipalities, like Orange County, have started to require face masks while in public establishments. On April 30, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended, but didn't require, the use of face coverings for residents of the state. Georgia : On May 1, as the statewide shelter-in-place order expired, Gov. Brian Kemp and state health officials asked residents to wear face coverings while in public places.



: On May 1, as the statewide shelter-in-place order expired, Gov. Brian Kemp and state health officials asked residents to wear face coverings while in public places. Idaho : As of May 29, Idaho is in Stage 2 of reopening. Residents are strongly advised to wear masks, but it's not required.



: As of May 29, Idaho is in Stage 2 of reopening. Residents are strongly advised to wear masks, but it's not required. Iowa : As of May 13, Iowa is beginning to reopen, and the State Public Health Department is requiring that employees wear masks. Iowans are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask by experts, but not required.



: As of May 13, Iowa is beginning to reopen, and the State Public Health Department is requiring that employees wear masks. Iowans are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask by experts, but not required. Indiana : State health officials recommend wearing face coverings while in public.



: State health officials recommend wearing face coverings while in public. Kansas : Gov. Laura Kelly recommends that all residents wear face coverings while in public.



: Gov. Laura Kelly recommends that all residents wear face coverings while in public. Louisiana: As of May 1, Gov. John Bel Edwards requires any employees who have contact with the public to wear a face covering.



Now playing: Watch this: What I learned buying a car in a pandemic

Maine : On April 30, Gov. Janet Mills mandated that everyone wear a face covering while in public places where social distancing can't be maintained. The state is under a stay-at-home order until May 31.



: On April 30, Gov. Janet Mills mandated that everyone wear a face covering while in public places where social distancing can't be maintained. The state is under a stay-at-home order until May 31. Massachusetts : As of May 6, Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered residents to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is hard to maintain.



: As of May 6, Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered residents to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is hard to maintain. Minnesota : Starting June 1, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is requiring patrons to wear masks while in public establishments. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a similar order that went into effect May 26.



: Starting June 1, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is requiring patrons to wear masks while in public establishments. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a similar order that went into effect May 26. Mississippi : As of May 12, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order requiring masks in public in seven rural counties that are experiencing the fastest spread of coronavirus.



: As of May 12, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order requiring masks in public in seven rural counties that are experiencing the fastest spread of coronavirus. Missouri : Gov. Mike Parson says that wearing a face covering is "up to the individual," though state health officials recommend that everyone do so.



: Gov. Mike Parson says that wearing a face covering is "up to the individual," though state health officials recommend that everyone do so. Montana : The state is set to move to Phase 2 of reopening on June 1, and Gov. Steve Bullock strongly recommends that residents continue to wear face masks.



: The state is set to move to Phase 2 of reopening on June 1, and Gov. Steve Bullock strongly recommends that residents continue to wear face masks. Nebraska : As Lancaster County begins to open, face masks are required to enter public establishments, and similar measurements are in place across the state. This measure will be in place until at least June 30.



: As Lancaster County begins to open, face masks are required to enter public establishments, and similar measurements are in place across the state. This measure will be in place until at least June 30. Nevada : Gov. Steve Sisolak asks all Nevadans to wear a face mask as the state moves to Phase 2 of reopening on May 29.



: Gov. Steve Sisolak asks all Nevadans to wear a face mask as the state moves to Phase 2 of reopening on May 29. New Hampshire: There's no statewide mandate, but on May 22 the Nashua City Council approved a mandate requiring people to wear face coverings when entering a public establishment, or face a $1,000 fine.



Anne Dujmovic/CNET

New Mexico : As of May 16, all New Mexico residents are required to wear a face covering while out in public. Places of worship and retail businesses are starting to reopen at limited capacity in the state.



: As of May 16, all New Mexico residents are required to wear a face covering while out in public. Places of worship and retail businesses are starting to reopen at limited capacity in the state. North Carolina : Durham County requires the use of face masks while in public, though no one will be denied from entering public transit if they are not wearing one.



: Durham County requires the use of face masks while in public, though no one will be denied from entering public transit if they are not wearing one. North Dakota : On May 1, Gov. Doug Burgum started to reopen the state without requiring face coverings.



: On May 1, Gov. Doug Burgum started to reopen the state without requiring face coverings. Ohio : On April 27, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that face masks must be worn in stores, but repealed the order the next day after public outcry.



: On April 27, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that face masks must be worn in stores, but repealed the order the next day after public outcry. Oklahoma : Gov. Kevin Stitt said on May 20 that he won't require residents to wear a face covering. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce retracted a face covering mandate on May 1 following physical and verbal threats to workers at essential businesses.



: Gov. Kevin Stitt said on May 20 that he won't require residents to wear a face covering. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce retracted a face covering mandate on May 1 following physical and verbal threats to workers at essential businesses. Oregon : Gov. Kate Brown is requiring face coverings for employees at essential businesses, and recommending that customers wear them too. She also recommends that people wear face coverings indoors. The state began gradually reopening on May 15.



: Gov. Kate Brown is requiring face coverings for employees at essential businesses, and recommending that customers wear them too. She also recommends that people wear face coverings indoors. The state began gradually reopening on May 15. Rhode Island : As of May 8, all Rhode Islanders are required to wear a face covering while in public spaces, whether indoors or outdoors. The state will enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 1.



: As of May 8, all Rhode Islanders are required to wear a face covering while in public spaces, whether indoors or outdoors. The state will enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 1. South Carolina : The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control strongly encourages people to wear face coverings in public.



: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control strongly encourages people to wear face coverings in public. South Dakota : The South Dakota Department of Health recommends that people wear face coverings, though they are optional.



: The South Dakota Department of Health recommends that people wear face coverings, though they are optional. Tennessee : As of May 11, Nashville businesses are beginning to reopen. Residents are recommended, but not required, to wear a face mask.



: As of May 11, Nashville businesses are beginning to reopen. Residents are recommended, but not required, to wear a face mask. Texas : As of April 28, Gov. Greg Abbott recommends that all residents wear a face covering in public, but orders that the recommendation can't be enforced. The order overruled several county's face covering mandates.



: As of April 28, Gov. Greg Abbott recommends that all residents wear a face covering in public, but orders that the recommendation can't be enforced. The order overruled several county's face covering mandates. Utah : As of May 2, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is requiring that all employees wear face coverings if working with customers. Other residents are recommended to do the same.



: As of May 2, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is requiring that all employees wear face coverings if working with customers. Other residents are recommended to do the same. Vermont : Gov. Phil Scott said on April 27 that he has no plans to mandate face coverings, explaining that "people are complying" with the CDC's suggested measures.



: Gov. Phil Scott said on April 27 that he has no plans to mandate face coverings, explaining that "people are complying" with the CDC's suggested measures. Washington : Public health officials in King County, which includes Seattle and Bellevue, issued a directive for people to wear face coverings whenever in public spaces where social distancing is not possible. No legal enforcement is planned.



: Public health officials in King County, which includes Seattle and Bellevue, issued a directive for people to wear face coverings whenever in public spaces where social distancing is not possible. No legal enforcement is planned. West Virginia : Residents are advised to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is hard to maintain.



: Residents are advised to wear face coverings while in public places where social distancing is hard to maintain. Wisconsin : Face masks are recommended for Wisconsin residents.



: Face masks are recommended for Wisconsin residents. Wyoming: As of early April, Wyoming state health officials recommend that residents wear face coverings in public. Gov. Mark Gordon has echoed the recommendation, but hasn't issued a statewide order.



Again, be sure to check with your local government for the most up to date guidelines. And remember -- face coverings aren't a substitute for social distancing and hand washing.

For more information on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's what you should know about making cloth coverings at home, where you can buy face masks online and what to do if someone you live with gets coronavirus.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.