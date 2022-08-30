Woot's 1-Day Deal Knocks $60 Off Sony's High-End WH-1000XM5 Headphones

If you're looking for the very best of over-ear headphones on the market, according to CNET reviewer David Carnoy, Sony's WH-10000XM5 is the pair to beat right now. The 1000XM5 is the latest model in Sony's top-of-the-line series of noise-cancelling headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair on sale. Woot is offering the first ever discount we've seen on these headphones, and currently has them available for $340, which is $60 less than full price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a chance it may sell out before then.

These over-ear Sonys claimed a top spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2022. At over $300, even while on sale, they're certainly not for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option. But if you want the very best of the best, and don't mind paying a little more to get it, these are the headphones for you.

Equipped with eight internal microphones and dual processors, the 1000XM5 boasts some of the most effective noise-cancelling capabilities on the market right now. It also has four beamforming microphones and a convenient speak-to-chat function that temporarily pauses your music once you start talking. Thanks to Sony's LDAC technology, they also support high-resolution audio, even over Bluetooth, and it upscales your compressed music files with AI assistance. It features intuitive touch controls, and will even automatically pause your music when you take the headphones off. It can also pair with multiple devices at once, and boasts an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.