Woot Sale Saves You up to $450 on Previous-Gen Samsung Phones and Smartwatches

Samsung makes some of the very best Android devices you'll find on the market right now, earning spots on our list of the overall best phones and best smartwatches available for 2023. We've been impressed by its latest models -- the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Watch 5 -- but its previous-gen models still have a lot to offer, and right now, you can pick some up at a bargain. Woot is offering up to 58% off Galaxy S22 phones and the Galaxy Watch 4, saving you hundreds compared with the usual list price, along with deals on compatible cases and screen protectors. This sale runs through April 21, but Woot usually has a limited stock, so some items may sell out before then.

The is the largest and most advanced phone you'll find at this sale. It features a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.8-inch display and an upgraded 5,000-mAh battery and comes with an embedded S Pen stylus. The entry-level Ultra with 128GB of storage has just 8GB of RAM, but models with 256GB or 512GB of storage bump that up to 12GB for speedy performance. Prices start at $748, which saves you a whopping $452 compared to the usual price.

If you don't need the most advanced model, the and the step-up are both on sale for $600, saving you $160 and $400, respectively. They feature similar specs, including an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM and a 50MP rear camera. The main difference is that the S22 Plus has a slightly larger display -- 6.6 inches compared the base model's 6.1 inches -- as well as a larger, 4,500 mAh battery. But note that the Galaxy S22 is only available with 256GB of storage.

And phones aren't the only thing you can pick up on sale right now. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also a generation old, but still boasts some impressive hardware and features, including fitness and workout tracking, support for apps like YouTube and Spotify, real-time notifications from your phone and more. There are two models on sale right now, and both are equipped with LTE support so you can activate it with a cellular service provider. You can grab the for $145, saving you $155, or upgrade a larger for $180, saving you $250.

Woot also has tons of S22 series cases on sale so you can protect your new phone, with prices starting at just $6. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even more bargains.