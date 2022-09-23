AirPods Pro 2 Review Ice Cream Cone Day iPhone 14 Pro Camera Best Mac VPN Gifts Under $50 Pico 4 VR Headset Apple Watch Ultra Review Best Keyboards
Shop Brand-New Pixel 4 and 5 Phones Starting at Just $230

Woot is offering some great deals on these powerful previous-gen Google smartphones now through Sept. 30.
A white Pixel 4 face down on a pink and turquoise background.
The Pixel 6 might be the current best phone in Google's lineup, with the Pixel 7 series coming soon, but these aren't the only models with something to offer. Previous generation Pixel phones are still more than sufficient for most people's needs, and thanks to the latest release, you can find them at a discount. Right now, Woot has a selection of brand-new and fully unlocked Pixel 4 and 5 phones on sale for hundreds less than their original list price, with prices starting at just $230. This sale only lasts until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Sept. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The most affordable model you'll find at this sale is the Pixel 4, which was originally released back in 2019. It features a 5.7-inch P-OLED display, and it's equipped with 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and an eight-core Snapdragon 855 processor. You can pick it up today in either black or white starting at just $230

The next step up is the Pixel 5, which is originally from 2020, and bumps the specs up to 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a 6-inch OLED HDR10 Plus display. It also features an upgraded Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G, which the previous generation lacked. You can pick it up today for just $400 in an attractive pastel green color.

It's also worth noting that Google has an end date regarding software and security updates for its phones. The Pixel 4 and 4XL will only be guaranteed updates through October this year, while the Pixel 5 will be supported through October 2023. You can see the full list of dates here.

