Woot Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save On Apple's MagSafe Charger

Today only, you can pick up this Apple MagSafe charger for just $29, which is $10 less than the Apple price.
A MagSafe wireless charger attached to the back of an iPhone against a purple background.
Apple

Like most of its products, Apple almost never offers discounts on its iPhone accessories like its new slim MagSafe charger. But right now, Woot is offering a rare opportunity to grab one of these sleek wireless charging pads for less. Today only, you can snag a MagSafe charging pad for just $29, which saves you $10 compared to the price from Apple directly. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. 

See at Woot

In conjunction with the recommended USB-C wall adapter (sold separately), this MagSafe charging pad can deliver up to 20W of fasts charging power. According to Apple, that's enough power to charge your iPhone up to 50% in just 35 minutes. It also maintains Qi charging compatibility, which means it can be used with phones as far back as the iPhone 8. Just note that Apple did not add magnetic capabilities until the iPhone 12, so it won't stay automatically aligned if you're using an older model. This charger is also compatible with the second-gen AirPods Pro, the third-gen AirPods or any other Apple earbuds with a MagSafe charging case.

