Woot Has Refurbished iPhone 13 Models on Sale Starting at Just $520

The new iPhone 15 series hits stores this Friday, which means the iPhone 13 is now two generations old. But these 2021 models still have a ton to offer -- especially the more advanced Pro and Pro Max models -- and right now you can snag one at a major discount. Amazon subsidiary Woot currently has several refurbished iPhone 13 models and configurations on sale, with prices starting at just $520. This sale runs through Sept. 30, but with a limited supply available, so there's a good chance it will start to sell out well before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It should be noted that all these phones have been rated as scratch and dent grade refurbs. While they're fully functional internally, they will exhibit some signs of wear and tear. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to get your hands on a sleek iPhone for hundreds off the list price.

Prices start at just $520, which scores you the base-spec iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, as well as a six-core CPU and 4GB of RAM for smooth performance. It also boasts an impressive 19-hour battery life and an IP68 resistance rating, meaning it's waterproof up 6 meters. And if you want some extra storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $560.

Or, if you're looking for something a more powerful, you can pick up the iPhone 13 Pro, which starts at $630 for the 128GB model. It has the same 6.1-inch display as the basic model, but has an additional GPU core, as well as 6GB of RAM, an extended 22-hour battery life and improved cameras. You can also grab the 256GB model for $690, which is much less than Apple charges on its refurb store, and there's a 512GB model available for $750.

And if you need a larger screen, you'll want to pick up the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Internally, it's nearly identical to the iPhone 13 Pro above, with a six-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and a 16‑core neural engine. That extra size means it can pack a larger battery and boasts up to 28 hours of use on a single charge. Prices start at $750 for the 128GB model, but you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $800, or the 512GB model for $850.

And if you'd rather spend the extra cash to upgrade to Apple's latest and greatest, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPhone 15 preorder deals to help you get your hands on one for less.