Upgrade Your Phone Case and Get a Free Screen Protector With This Exclusive Deal

We use our devices to text, call, steam, play games, scroll the web and more. That's why investing in a protective case to keep your phone safe from damage is a good idea. Right now CNET readers can score a free tempered glass screen protector with your purchase of any Scooch case, including the Wingman, Wingmate or MagCase, along with $200 of screen protection, just in case.

All you have to do is add the case you want and a screen protector that matches that model to your cart, then use promo code CNETBOGO at checkout to take advantage of this deal. Just keep in mind that this offer is only available now through March 15.

Scooch has cases available for both Apple's iPhone lineup and Samsung's Galaxy lineup in multiple models and styles. The Wingman has an integrated kickstand, while the Wingmate has a hidden wallet and the MagCase with MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. They go for $50, $40 and $30, respectively, for the most recent Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 models, though select styles are on sale for less. And there are plenty of cases available for previous-gen models at lower price points, too.

