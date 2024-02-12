Upgrade to a 512GB OnePlus 12 Android Phone and Save $100
The recently released OnePlus 12 is a great phone at a great price -- and right now the price is $100 less than normal, too.
The world of Android phones is not short of a flagship option or two and one of the latest to arrive on the market is the OnePlus 12, a phone that comes in some great colors and has plenty to offer in terms of features. It was already a solid option for people who wanted to get a new flagship phone at a bargain price but right now it's even cheaper, too.
The OnePlus 12 would normally come with 256GB of storage but this upgraded model ships with a whopping 512GB instead. That handset normally retails for around $900 which is inexpensive as far as high-end handsets go. But if you order your new phone now the price you pay will be just $800, a full $100 off. You don't need to do anything special, either -- there are no on-screen coupons or discount codes required here. As if that wasn't enough to make this a deal worth taking advantage of, you'll also be able to choose between the green and black models as well.
There is a lot to be said for this phone beyond that huge 512GB of storage including the fact that it is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as well as 16GB of RAM. A 5,400-mAh battery can be charged super-quickly thanks to 50W wireless charging support while an 80W SuperVOOC charger will top things up in no time at all.
There's also a fourth-gen Hasselblad camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 64-megapixel periscope 3x telephoto camera. The camera system is rounded out by a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.
This deal is currently live at Amazon, but Best Buy customers can also pay the same low $800 price should that be a preference. Not sure the OnePlus 12 is for you? Our list of the best phone deals should have something for everyone, too.
