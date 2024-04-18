This Versatile Charging Cable Can Meet All Your Charging Needs for Just $20

You can never have too much flexibility in terms of charging options, especially if you have devices that need different types of cables. Grab the InCharge X Max six-in-one charging cable and you'll always have the right cable when you need it. It's equipped with USB-A, USB-C and Micro-USB adapters at both ends, and you can pick one up for just $20 at StackSocial, saving you a good chunk of change versus buying a ton of separate. You do need to make sure to enter the code INCHARGE to get that price, however.

One thing that sets the InCharge X Max apart from other cables is the high-capacity 100-watt USB-C to USB-C charging, which is enough to handle certain types of laptops and is a great replacement if you need a new or longer cable. The high capacity also means your iPhone charges at an impressive 18 watts. Data transfers are also speedy at up to 480Mbps. As for the overall build, the 5-foot cable is sturdy with an outer fiber shell to keep it protected, and TPU cable guards to protect against severe bending damage.

What makes the InCharge X Max so versatile, though, is its the multi-connector ends that let you adapt the cable to most types of ports, including Micro-USB and Lightning. The latter makes it very useful, especially if you have a previous-gen iPhone in the house as well as a newer iPhone 15 model. Haven't yet upgraded? Now might be a good time to check out our list of the best iPhone 15 deals, too.

Given the high charging speeds, transfer rate and overall rugged build, the InCharge X Max is a pretty solid cable upgrade for most folks, especially if you have a lot of different devices.