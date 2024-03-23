This Tech Accessory Is an Essential Big Spring Sale Buy Ahead of Your Next Flight

Even the worst Bluetooth headphones you own are probably higher quality than the absolutely terrible wired headphones you get on an international flight.

I don't usually have a problem with this, seeing as I always take my AirPods Pro so that I can listen to music from my phone or watch something that I've downloaded on my tablet, but sometimes I really want to take advantage of the in-flight entertainment.

You can always find recently released blockbuster films on in-flight entertainment, or popular TV shows that are only available on a certain streaming service. Most of the time though, I want to use in-flight entertainment because my devices are dead, because I just didn't plan very well.

And then I'm forced to use the worst headphones you've ever seen. In an environment that's already difficult for listening in general. I'm dealing with loud engine sounds and crying babies, and the in-flight headphones are always tinny and allow all the outside sounds to bleed in so that you can barely hear anything.

Stop watching in-flight entertainment with those awful airline headphones. James Martin/CNET

That's where the AirFly Pro comes in.

The AirFly Pro from Twelve South, currently on sale for $44 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, is a minimally designed dongle that you can connect into the 3.5mm headphone jack on your flight in order to listen to in-flight entertainment on your personal Bluetooth headphones.

All you have to do is pair the AirFly Pro with your headphones, like AirPods Pro or Bose QuietComfort, plug the AirFly Pro in and you're all set. You don't even need to use your phone to connect the two devices.

If you're worried about battery life, the AirFly Pro can fully charge in three hours and last for more than 25 hours.

You can also pair two separate headphones to a single AirFly Pro, in case you're with someone else on a flight and want to watch the same movie or show. If you're flying on an international flight that has that weird dual-plug headphone jack, Twelve South also sells the AirFly Pro Deluxe, which comes with an adapter and suede travel pouch for $65.

And if that's not enough, the AirFly Pro also doubles as an audio transmitter, so you can turn any speaker with a headphone jack, like your old car stereo, into a Bluetooth speaker.

Besides my Anker MagSafe battery pack, the AirFly Pro really has become my most treasured travel accessory when I fly.