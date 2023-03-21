Strawberry Recall Best Plant-Based Bacon Unplug Energy Vampires Apple Watch 9 Rumors ChatGPT Passes Bar Exam Your Tax Refund Cheap Plane Tickets Sleep and Heart Health
This Slim Eufy SmartTrack Card Is $10 Off for Prime Members

This SmartTrack Card can help you track down your wallet anywhere (as long as you're an Apple user), and right now it's on sale for just $20.
Eufy
Eufy

There's nothing worst than that sinking feeling you get when you pat down your pockets and realize you have no idea where you left your wallet. But fortunately, there's an easier way to track it down than retracing your steps or tearing your entire house apart. This Eufy SmartTrack Card makes it easy to track down lost items -- whether it's in the other room or the other side of the world -- and if you're an Amazon Prime member, right now you can snag one on sale for just $20, $10 off the usual price. 

See at Amazon

It's important to note that this deal is on the iOS SmartTrack Card, so it's only compatible with Apple devices. But if you're an iPhone user who's particularly forgetful, this is definitely a deal worth jumping on. As long as this SmartCard is within 260 feet of any Apple device, you'll be able to see its location using the Apple Find My app. It even has a built-in siren that you can activate using your phone to help you find it when you're nearby. 

And the card itself has a button that causes your phone to ring, even when it's on silent, so you can use it to track down your lost devices. It's just 2.4mm thick, so it's easy to slip into your wallet or bag, and it's water-resistant with a three-year battery life. Eufy also makes a SmartTrack Link tag, which functions the same and is great for backpacks and luggage. Right now, it's also on sale for Prime members, and you can pick it up for just $17, saving you $3. 

