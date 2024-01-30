This Popular Magnetic iPhone Battery Pack Is 50% Off in 5 Different Colors

The batteries on even the best smartphones can't last forever, and they're all going to need charging eventually. Those times might be at the most inopportune moments, but the Anker MagGo 622 magnetic battery can help you top up your iPhone's battery up while you're on the go, no matter where you are. It's a battery pack that would normally sell for around $70, but right now you can save a full 50% on one at Amazon.

The discount means that you can now pay just $35 and pick up a new Anker MagGo 622 in one of five different colors; black, green, white, purple and blue. We don't know for how long that will be the price, but we do know that you won't have to enter any discount codes or clip any on-screen coupons to get it.

The MagGo battery pack is a magnetic and wireless solution which means that it can magnetically connect to the back of your iPhone 12 or newer and charge it without the need for any cables. It's got a 5,000-mAh capacity which is roughly enough to charge your phone once over, and there's a USB-C port on the side that can be used to top up the battery pack while offering passthrough charging if you're phone's magnetically attached, too.

The addition of a kickstand means that you can also use this as a way to stand your iPhone up while you consume media, too. Charging your iPhone and watching the latest must-watch TV show is now very possible, and all without a single cable in sight.

