This Anker Portable USB-C iPhone Charger Is on Sale for Just $16 at Amazon

For world travelers and daily commuters alike, having a portable charger can be a huge asset. And if good things come in small packages, then the Anker Nano Power Bank USB-C charger is definitely a good thing. Available right now on Amazon for a fraction of the regular retail price of $30, it's discounted by 40% to just $18. There's an additional on-page coupon you can clip to save an extra $2, bringing the price down to $16, a total savings of $14. But don't wait: This is a limited-time deal and prices and stock on Amazon can be fleeting.

Anker makes a wide array of portable chargers, and it's a brand that frequently makes our list of the best portable power banks. The Anker Nano Power Bank USB-C charger plugs directly into an iPhone or any device that runs on USB-C. With this charger, you don't need a cord. It's a portable bank with 5,000 mAh battery power, which Anker claims will charge an iPhone from 0 to 43% in 30 minutes. It's compact, just over 3 inches long and 1.45 inches wide and weighs 3.5 ounces, a big perk because a lot of portable banks can get heavy. It comes in five different colors (black, blue, purple, white and green) but the white is currently the lowest-priced option. The others are all just a dollar more, though, so still a good deal at $17.

It's small enough to slip into a pocket, purse or backpack for every day use. Just remember it's only for a USB-C connection, so it's really designed to charge iPhone 15s or other devices that require USB-C connections. If that's you, this is a great deal on a compact device that you'll no doubt find yourself using frequently.