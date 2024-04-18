This Anker Portable Battery Pack Is a Traveler's Dream at 25% Off

Anker is well-known for making great accessories for mobile devices, and the company happens to make several of my personal favorites. When it comes to packing for a trip, odds are pretty good that I'm going to forget one of the many charging accessories I need, and that's what makes this portable power bank a must-have. The Anker Power Bank USB-C charger block is currently discounted to just $30, which is a savings of 25%. This discount only applies to the black version, though Prime members can score a smaller discount on some of the other colors.

So, what makes this something everyone should have? First off, it's a rather small 5,000-mAh portable battery, which means it can charge your phone, headphones and more if you're running low on power while on the go. It has a USB-C cable built in, which is super convenient since most newer devices (including the iPhone 15 series) have switched to USB-C. Additionally, it's got a USB-C port, so you can charge a second device of your choice. The battery pack's folding AC plug means you don't need to carry around another cable to charge up the battery inside. Just plug it directly into the wall and you're good to go.

It also has power passthrough, so you can plug it in and use the built-in USB-C cable to charge your device from the wall power, not from what's stored in the brick. It has a 30-watt max power output, which is enough to charge your phone, a tablet or even a computer. Whether you're someone who travels often or just likes to be prepared, this is a great accessory to grab.