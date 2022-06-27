This $120 Discount on an Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro Is Only Available Today

We think the Pixel 6 Pro is still the best phone to buy in 2022 and, thanks to a one-day deal at Woot, it's more affordable to do exactly that today. Over there, you can snag a 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in the color of your choice and . Better yet, the phones are offered fully unlocked, without any kind of carrier commitment or contract and, unlike a lot of Woot deals, your phone will be brand new with a full one-year warranty from Google.

Today's price of $780 is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go since its launch last fall. Amazon Prime members can even score free shipping at Woot since the site is owned by the retail giant. And because the phone comes unlocked, you're free to use it with your preferred carrier.

The Pixel 6 Pro is a top phone pick thanks to its "strong performance, great software additions, unique design and excellent camera system," as CNET's Andrew Lanxon wrote in his Pixel 6 Pro review. Its amazing camera hardware includes 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel telephoto lenses for truly remarkable photos. There's also 4x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 20x with its Super Res Zoom feature.

Inside, it's equipped with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as well as Google's custom Tensor processor that's optimized for Pixel phones. It has a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth operation, too. It's also IP68-rated for water resistance, which means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, and it boasts a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

If you want to snag the $120 discount on the Pixel Pro, you'll have to act fast as the deal is only available until the end of the day or while supplies last.