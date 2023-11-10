These Sony WF-C500 Earbuds Are Just $29 at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Sony makes some of the very best earbuds on the market, and you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on a pair. Walmart's Black Friday sale kicked off earlier this week, and knocked a whopping $69 off these Sony WF-C500 earbuds -- dropping them down to the all-time low price of just $29. There's not a set expiration for this deal, however, so it could disappear or sell out at any point. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These budget-friendly Sony headphones don't have noise-canceling capabilities but boast plenty of other impressive specs that make them a steal at just $29. They're equipped with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for improved audio that's closer to the original recording, and you can personalize your listening experience with a customizable EQ. They're also protected against splashes and sweat with an IPX4 resistance rating and have a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge. And each bud is equipped with a built-in microphone for hands-free voice calls.

