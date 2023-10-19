These JBL Wireless Earbuds Are 50% Off if You're Quick

It isn't very often that you manage to pick anything up for 50% off these days, but right now Amazon is offering not just one pair of JBL wireless earbuds at that discount, but two. The JBL Live Free 2 and Live Pro 2 earbuds would both normally sell for around $150. But if you order now they're available for just $75 each.

Both of these earbuds are popular and the Live Pro 2 have a place on our list of the best wireless ANC earbuds you can buy today. But anyone looking to place an order should heed our warning -- there is no published end date for either of these deals which means that they could come to a close without any notice.

Starting with those Live Pro 2 earbuds, you'll get to choose from a handful of colors and all of them feature adaptive noise cancelation technology. That blocks out sound when you don't want it, but the Smart Ambient tech lets it in when you need it, too. Perfect for walking the streets with your earbuds in, for example. You'll also get 10 hours of battery life from a single charge with an additional 30 hours offered via the charging case.

Over in the world of the JBL Live Free 2, you'll pay the same $75 and choose from three colorways. Features include noise cancelation and the Smart Ambient system as well, while battery life falls slightly to seven hours from a charge and an extra 28 hours using the battery case.

The two different wireless earbuds offerings are similar in a lot of ways with the main differences being the design and the battery life. All you need to do now is choose the one you prefer and place your order before it's too late.