X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

These JBL Wireless Earbuds Are 50% Off if You're Quick

The JBL Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 wireless earbuds are up for grabs for just $75.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
JBL Live Pro 2
JBL/CNEt

It isn't very often that you manage to pick anything up for 50% off these days, but right now Amazon is offering not just one pair of JBL wireless earbuds at that discount, but two. The JBL Live Free 2 and Live Pro 2 earbuds would both normally sell for around $150. But if you order now they're available for just $75 each.

Both of these earbuds are popular and the Live Pro 2 have a place on our list of the best wireless ANC earbuds you can buy today. But anyone looking to place an order should heed our warning -- there is no published end date for either of these deals which means that they could come to a close without any notice. 

See at Amazon

Starting with those Live Pro 2 earbuds, you'll get to choose from a handful of colors and all of them feature adaptive noise cancelation technology. That blocks out sound when you don't want it, but the Smart Ambient tech lets it in when you need it, too. Perfect for walking the streets with your earbuds in, for example. You'll also get 10 hours of battery life from a single charge with an additional 30 hours offered via the charging case.

Over in the world of the JBL Live Free 2, you'll pay the same $75 and choose from three colorways. Features include noise cancelation and the Smart Ambient system as well, while battery life falls slightly to seven hours from a charge and an extra 28 hours using the battery case.

The two different wireless earbuds offerings are similar in a lot of ways with the main differences being the design and the battery life. All you need to do now is choose the one you prefer and place your order before it's too late.

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans