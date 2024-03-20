These Bose Headphones Make Me More Productive, and They're on Sale Right Now

For me, noise cancellation is not just a nice feature, but a necessity when I am shopping for a new pair of headphones or earbuds. I am susceptible to the distractions of a busy coffee shop or office while I am working, and when I am traveling, the feature provides a much-needed escape from unwanted socialization.

I was gifted a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones for Christmas several years ago, and I have not looked back since. They have quickly become my go-to headphones for almost every scenario, and they're currently on sale right for $299 right now and could drop even lower during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. You can read CNET's review of the Bose QC 45's here.

One of my favorite features of the Bose QC 45's is that you can seamlessly toggle between the "Quiet" or noise-canceling mode and the "Aware" mode (which allows you to hear what would otherwise be quieted) either using a button on the headphones, or in the accompanying Bose app.

By not being locked into one mode, and being able to switch between them easily, I can use my headphones for focused working, traveling and working out without having to worry about having to switch between headphones or earbuds.

