The Pixel 7 Pro Is Down to a New Low Price of Just $439 Right Now

Google's Pixel 7 Pro may not be the latest model on the market, but this previous-gen flagship phone is still tops the list of our favorite Android phones out there. It's already more cost effective to choose the Pixel 7 Pro over the Pixel 8 Pro, which had some usability issues at launch, but Amazon has slashed the price of the base model by $460, which means you'll pay just $439 right now. That's a whopping 51% discount and brings the phone to the lowest price we've seen. We don't expect this offer to stick around for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to get your hands on one at this price.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a great option for fans of Android or anyone using the Google ecosystem. It even won an Editors' Choice Award last year. This 5G phone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also runs on a powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, which still delivers top-notch performace.

As for photos and videos, you'll have a lot to work with -- the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel wide camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. Plus, there are plenty of special features for editing including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone and more.

This deal is exclusively on the Snow color variant of the 128GB unlocked model, but you'll also find discounts on the 256GB and 512GB models if you want to upgrade your storage.

Whether you're interested in grabbing this phone for yourself or you're looking for a holiday gift for a loved one, this is a solid deal. But if you're interested in seeing what discounts you can score on other popular brands, be sure to check out our roundup of the best phone deals currently available.