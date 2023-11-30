Switch Phone Plans and Save Big With These Holiday Deals
Phone plans can be expensive but you can save by shopping around and switching providers.
We're all looking for ways to trim our expenses and save money. One way to do that may be by switching your phone plan. There are several service providers out there and comparing plans is always a good idea. These providers also regularly offer deals and discounts. Right now, wireless providers like AT&T, Verizon and others are all running awesome promotions to encourage new users to sign up. If you've been wanting to change your phone plan, consider one of these deals. Just be sure to check the fine print on all the deals -- terms, exclusions and caveats apply, and low monthly service charges are generally short-term before the plans revert to more standard rates.
Signing up for an AT&T line will bring great service at affordable rates. And you'll also get Apple's latest and greatest phone, the iPhone 15 Pro, for free. That's not all: you'll also get an iPad and an Apple Watch SE, which will plant you firmly into Apple's ecosystem in one swoop.
Verizon is currently offering $5 per month for its service. That's a huge discount from the regular $20 price tag. You'll also get a new iPhone 14 and you won't have to trade in your current smartphone.
If you're not a fan of iPhones and you've been wanting the latest Samsung device then consider switching to T-Mobile. Right now, T-Mobile is offering a Samsung Galaxy S23 with any new line signup or trade-in.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from AT&T, Verizon and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
