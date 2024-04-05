Switch Phone Plans and Save Big With These Deals
Get a new phone or a discount on your phone bill when you sign up with one of these mobile carriers.
Switching to a new cell phone provider is a good way to trim your expenses, especially when that new provider has sign-up perks. Right now, select cellphone carriers, like Verizon, AT&T and Mint Mobile, are offering deep discounts on monthly bills and new phones. If you've been wanting to upgrade your device, you could snag one of the latest models on the market, depending on the phone plan you choose. When signing up for a phone plan deal, it's always worth reading the fine print carefully for any terms, exclusions and caveats that apply.
Sign up for a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan and you can score $700 off the Galaxy S23, meaning the base-spec device is available free. Better yet, you don't even need to trade in your old phone to get this deal.
If you're looking to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, then you may be intrigued by this offer. You can get up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 15 Pro by signing up with an AT&T unlimited plan, though unlike the Verizon offer you'll need to trade in your old device to get the savings. The trade-in discount varies depending on the device you hand over, too, so be sure to check AT&T's terms carefully.
With Mint Mobile, you can save $100 off a new Samsung Galaxy S24 and get six months of service free. Signing up with Mint Mobile is also super easy and you can do it all online.
If you're an AARP member and you're looking for a new cellphone provider then consider Consumer Cellular. With code AARP55 you can get two unlimited plans for just $55 per month.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Verizon, AT&T Wireless and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.