Stack These Coupons and Get This Baseus Magnetic Power for Only $33

The iPhone is one of the best phones you're likely to come across in terms of battery life, but even Apple's best still needs to get some extra juice every now and then. For those instances, MagSafe battery packs can be a pretty great way to keep your phone topped up. Right now Amazon is the place to be with a deep discount now available on the Baseus MagSafe-compatible power bank.

The end result of this deal is that you'll pay just $33 rather than the original $57 that is listed on the page. You do need to jump through some hoops to make this work, though. Firstly, the best price is reserved only for Prime subscribers, so being signed into your Prime account is essential. You'll also need to clip the on-screen coupon for 20% off and then enter the discount code MSMVKZB3 at checkout time. It might be more steps than we'd like, but it's a discount worthy of the fuss.

The battery pack itself makes the extra clicking around well worth it, thankfully. You'll get a 20,000mAh battery capacity that can charge even the iPhone 15 Pro Max almost three full times. It'll do that wirelessly thanks to a magnetic connection, but there's a bonus, too -- you can use the USB-C port to charge things, too.

That USB-C port offers up to 20-watt USB-C PD output which is enough to fast charge modern iPhones, perfect for those times when you really do need to get the most power into your iPhone as quickly as possible. Don't yet have an iPhone to call your own? You're going to want to take a look at our list of the best iPhone deals, too.