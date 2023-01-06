Sony's LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Are Down to $130 at Best Buy (Save $70)

If you're going to invest in a set of earbuds, grabbing a pair with modern features like active noise-canceling technology is a good idea -- and Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are our favorite compact noise-canceling earbuds right now. At $200, these earbuds are a little pricey, but Best Buy has currently for a limited time on this model in Desert Sand, meaning you can bring home a pair for just $130 -- that's only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen.

These earbuds have active noise cancellation to keep you immersed in your music, audiobooks or podcasts, and offer good sound quality for their size. They even have an ambient mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings. And with Speak-to-Chat technology, the earbuds will automatically pause as soon as you speak to someone so that you can have a quick conversation as you go about your day. Plus, they're IPX4-rated water- and sweat-resistant, so you'll be able to wear them while working out without a hitch.

The LinkBuds S are compact and lightweight, meaning you can comfortably wear them all day. Speaking of all-day wear -- they offer up to six hours of battery life per charge, with an additional 14 hours in the case. And if you're trying to stay connected on the go, a 5-minute charge can provide you up to an hour of playtime.

It might be worth noting that these earbuds do not support wireless charging and there is no multipoint Bluetooth pairing. Additionally, CNET's own David Carnoy said his one gripe with these earbuds is their lackluster voice-calling performance, which "could have been a bit better," so if those features are important to you, you might want to check out other wireless earbuds available now.