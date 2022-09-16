Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Deals

Sony LinkBuds Deal: Score a Pair for $145 Today, a Savings of $35

Grab these open earbuds with an innovative design for 19% off on Amazon today.

Headphones can make any workout or experience a game changer. From listening to your favorite music or investing in motivational speeches, having the right pair of headphones can be tricky but luckily we've done our research and rounded up some great options for you. For those wanting a wireless and integrative sound experience without breaking the bank, check out these Sony LinkBuds, now on sale for just $145 on Amazon.

Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds
$145 at Amazon

These wireless earbuds offer a unique, open design that separates them from competitors like the Apple Airpods. We liked the lightweight and innovative design of these headphones and found that they fit comfortably and securely in the ear. The earbuds also have excellent voice calling capabilities, are IPX4 waterproof and have a good sound for open earbuds. They also feature built-in Alexa and can last up to 23 hours with the charging case.

These buds aren't the best at drowning out outside noise because of their built-in noise transparency design. So for those looking for noise-cancelling headphones, these may not be the top pick. But if you want to try these out and save $35 on them, act on this limited-time deal today.