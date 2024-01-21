Snap Up an Unlocked a Motorola Razr Plus Foldable for 45% Off

Foldable smartphones are a really cool piece of tech, and whatever you feel about them in terms of their longevity, it does seem like they're here to stay. Truthfully, the last few years have seen foldable tech go from something quite gimmicky to being a valid piece of technology. For example, the concept of a foldable phone like the Motorola Razr Plus, where you only have a small screen on the front, means that you're less likely to start browsing or doom scrolling when replying to a message.

While foldable phones are still quite expensive, we have seen some good deals floating around, including for the Razr Plus. While it usually retails closer to $1,000, you can grab a new model from Woot for just $550. Also, it's an unlocked version, so you aren't tied to a specific carrier.

There are plenty of reasons why the Motorla Razr Plus has been so well received by those who've used one. The list starts with the 6.9-inch internal foldable display and continues with the 3.6-inch external one, which can be used for reading messages, checking notifications and more.

This phone can be used on all of the major US carriers, with T-Mobile and Verizon offering 5G connectivity. It's speedy on the inside too, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The whole device is water-repellent and will survive a splash of rain just fine. All things considered, this is a great way to dip your toe in the world of foldables at a price that won't break the bank.

