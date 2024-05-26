Grab the Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds for Just $98, Only Today With This Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and that includes a super-limited time deal on one of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. The Sony LinkBuds S are down to only $98 today at B&H Photo Video, with a $100 in-cart coupon. These true wireless earbuds are our favorite compact noise-canceling earbuds at the moment, but at $200 they're on the pricey side. However, at this discounted price of $98, we'd say it's a sweet deal. However you only have until the end of the day to get this discount, so hurry up before the deal expires.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

These earbuds have active noise cancellation to keep you immersed in your music, audiobooks or podcasts, and they offer good sound quality for their size. They even have an ambient mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings. And with Speak-to-Chat technology, the earbuds will automatically pause as soon as you speak to someone so that you can have a quick conversation as you go about your day. Plus, they're IPX4-rated water- and sweat-resistant, so you'll be able to wear them while working out without a hitch.

The LinkBuds S are compact and lightweight, meaning you can comfortably wear them all day. Speaking of all-day wear -- they offer up to 6 hours of battery life per charge, with an additional 14 hours in the case. And if you're trying to stay connected on the go, a 5-minute charge can provide you up to an hour of playtime.

It might be worth noting that these earbuds do not support wireless charging and there is no multipoint Bluetooth pairing. Additionally, CNET's own David Carnoy said his one gripe with these earbuds is their lackluster voice-calling performance, which "could have been a bit better," so if those features are important to you, you might want to check out other wireless earbuds available now.