Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price

Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.

According to Woot, grade-A refurbished means that the item has been inspected and restored to full working condition, though may exhibit minimal cosmetic signs of wear. They also come covered by Woot's own limited 90-day warranty. If you can live with some minor dings and scrapes, this is a great (and rare) chance to snag these Apple earbuds at a discount.

The AirPods 3 are the third generation of the main AirPods line. They offer some serious improvements over their second-gen predecessors, including a new driver for better sound quality and an adaptive EQ for an optimized listening experience. They also boast a longer battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. They're , which is $69 less than the price from Apple directly.

Or, for just $25 more, you could upgrade to the AirPods Pro, Apple's most advanced pair of true wireless earbuds to date. The main benefit of the AirPods Pro is that they're equipped with active noise cancellation, as well as silicon tips for a more snug fit in your ear. Plus, improved sound bass and audio quality and impressive performance when taking voice calls. Though they do have a slightly shorter battery life of up to 24 hours. They're , which is $114 less than what Apple charges new.

