Shop iPhones, Pixels and More Starting at Just $130 This Week at Woot

Being in the market for a new phone doesn't mean you have to drop serious cash on one of the latest models like an iPhone 13 or Pixel 6. There are plenty of previous gen models out there that still more than sufficient for most people's needs, and you can snag them for hundreds less than their original price. Right now, Woot has a selection of new-condition previous-gen iPhones, Pixels and even some highly-affordable Motorola phones on sale starting at just $130. The sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on June 30, though select models could sell out before then.

If you use other Apple devices like a MacBook or an iPad, having an iPhone makes sense thanks to the added compatibility. And while the iPhone 13 starts at $800, right now at Woot you can grab an older model for as low as $470. There is a selection of that start at just $500 for the 64GB model, or $550 for the larger 128GB model, as well as a selection of previous-gen available for $470, over $100 less than the .

And if run your email, calendar and cloud storage through Google, it's tough to beat the convenience of a Pixel phone. The is now two generations old, but is still a decent value for just $250. Or, if you prefer a slightly larger screen, the 6.3-inch is also on sale starting at $330. The next step up is the , which adds support for 5G connectivity, and is on sale for $450. Just note that Google will stop providing support and updates for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in October 2022, and the Pixel 5 in October of 2023.

But if you're after the most budget-friendly option available, you could opt for a Motorola. The most affordable model you'll find at this sale is the : It has 32GB of storage, a 6.5-inch HD display and is available for just $130. There are a few more advanced Motorola models on sale as well, all the way up to the , which boasts 5G capabilities and is on sale for $240 right now, $160 off the usual price. No matter what you're budget is, you're sure to find a new phone that works for you at this sale.