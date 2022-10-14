Shave $44 Off Jabra's Elite 4 Active Bluetooth Earbuds

Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are perfect for people who love to listen to music while working out. The earbuds have a secure fit and stay in place even when you're sweating. The sound quality is solid, and the battery life is pretty impressive for this price point. Right now Amazon has cut the cost of these popular models by $44, meaning you'll pay cool $76 -- but this deal won't last long.

These true-wireless earbuds are a more affordable option in Jabra's current lineup than the Jabra Elite 7 Active. They do lack a few of the higher-end features of the 7, but don't count them out. These earbuds are built for people with active lifestyles and are fully waterproof, dustproof and sweatproof with an IP57 rating so you can wear them at the gym, on a run or on the go. This model also has 6mm speakers, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode that allows ambient sound in and four microphones that add wind noise protection, which is helpful for voice calling.

No, these aren't the top-of-the-line buds, but they are a solid bet for most people. They also get 7 hours of play time per charge, and up to 28 hours total with the charging case, and either earbud can be also used in mono mode, making them as versatile as you need them to be.

