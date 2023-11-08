CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Score AirPods 2 for Only $69 During Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale

Apple's popular earbuds are cheaper than ever before.

Apple's AirPods have become almost ubiquitous in the world of wireless earbuds, but the iconic white buds are on the more expensive end of things. That's about to change with Black Friday right around the corner, though, with Walmart having dropped the price of the entry-level AirPods 2 down to just $69. The discount, first announced Nov. 1, is $60 off the Apple store price and represents a new all-time low for the popular earbuds (though it's already being matched elsewhere). And following a brief Walmart Plus member exclusivity window, the deal is now available for anyone to shop -- but inventory might not last for long.

Usually $129, the AirPods 2 use the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, meaning you get the same hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices. Tapping gestures allow you to control your music playback without needing to get your phone out, and built-in sensors allow for auto-pausing of media when you take an AirPod out of your ear. Plus, they have an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the included charging case). 

Though the AirPods 2 are no longer the most advanced model available these days, they are still the best AirPods when it comes to performance per dollar, especially when you can grab them at close to half off. At $69, there's no longer a need to go scouting around for AirPods alternatives. 

