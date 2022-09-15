iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Save Up to 79% on Earbuds, Chargers and More During Woot's Tech Accessory Sale

Woot is offering some great deals on an assortment of charging cords, HDMI cables, true-wireless earbuds and more. Plus an extra $2 off with a coupon code.
A pair of black JBL earbuds against a green background.
Looking to stock up on chargers for your phone or tablet? How about an affordable gaming headset for your PC or console? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a pair of true-wireless earbuds at a bargain. Right now, you can find all of that and more on sale at Woot. For the rest of the month, the Amazon subsidiary is offering up to 79% off a pretty random assortment of tech accessories, and you can save an extra $2 when you use the promo code WOOT2 at checkout. All deals expire on Sept. 30, and there's a chance that certain items will sell out before then. 

There are a few truly great bargains in this hodgepodge assortment of tech deals. One of the very best values is a pair of JBL Live Free NC Plus true-wireless earbuds on sale for just $45, which is $105 off the usual price. They boast active noise-canceling capabilities, an IPX7 water-resistance rating and a battery life of up to 21 hours on a single charge. And if you want an even more affordable pair, you can snag Panasonic's RZ-S300W earbuds for just $25, $95 off the usual price. They don't have noise canceling, and they're not quite as water-resistant as the JBL earbuds, but they do feature compatibility with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, as well as intuitive touch controls and a 30-hour battery life. 

There's still plenty of deals for those who aren't looking for a new pair of earbuds, too. You can never have too many spare charging cables, and right now you can save $31 on a three-pack of USB-C to USB-C 3.3-foot cords, dropping the price down to just $14. And you can use them with a 25-watt Samsung USB-C wall charger for super-fast charging speeds. You can pick up one for $13, saving your $7, or save even more when you pick up a two-pack for $21, $19 off the usual price. There are also great deals on HDMI cords, an Amazon Basics power strip and a Wage Pro universal gaming headset on sale for just $10.

