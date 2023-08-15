Save Up to 50% on Top-Rated Speakers and Headphones From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Everything's better with a little music. And whether you prefer to enjoy your tunes with a pair of comfortable over-ear headphones, lightweight earbuds or out loud with a portable Bluetooth speaker, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off a variety of headphones and speakers from top brands like Sony, JBL and Jabra, with prices starting at just $30. Though without a set expiration, there's no telling how long these deals will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are some pretty great deals available at this sale, including bargains on some of our favorite speakers and headphones of 2023. Sony's WH-CH720N over-ear headphones are one of our favorite pairs on the market thanks to their impressive noise-canceling capabilities and reasonable price tag -- and right now you can snag a pair for even less. Amazon currently has them on sale for just $98, which saves you over $50 compared to the usual price. Or, if you're looking for a more compact pair, you can grab these on-ear JBL Tune 510BT headphones for just $30, $20 off.

There are asome great earbuds that you can grab for less right now as well. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds are one of our overall favorite pairs of 2023, and feature active noise cancellation, IP57 weather-resistance rating and an impressive 30-hour battery life. You can grab them on sale for $120 right now, which is $80 off compared to the usual price. There's also the Elite 4 Active earbuds, which are another great option from Jabra, and are on sale for just $80 right now, saving you $40. And if you're after a seriously affordable option, grab a pair of JBL Vibe 200 earbuds for just $30, $20 off.

If you prefer to enjoy your music out loud, you can pick up the JBL Flip 6 for just $90, which is $40 off and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen on this model. It's one of our overall favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023, and has a durable waterproof design, powerful 45mm driver and an impressive 12-hour battery life on a single charge. Or, if you're looking for a more compact option, you can snag the Sony SRS-XB13. This mini canister speaker packs a big punch despite weighing just half a pound, and you can pick it up on sale for just $35 right now, saving you $25 compared to the usual price.