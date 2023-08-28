Save Up to 30% on These Popular OnePlus Smartphones at Amazon

OnePlus makes some of the best Android phones money can buy, including the well-reviewed OnePlus 11. Right now, Amazon is selling a few of the company's offerings with big discounts going all the way to 30% depending on the model you pick up.

All of these deals are available to buy right now and don't require that you enter discount codes or clip coupons. All you have to do is get your order in before the end of the day on Sept. 4 -- wait too long and you'll miss out entirely.

There are plenty of deals to be had across three different handsets including the flagship OnePlus 11. That phone's available for just $600 in the 8GB+128GB configuration, while the 16GB+256GB model is $650. Both of those prices are notable discounts on the normal asking price. Both models are dual-SIM affairs with support for headline features like Hasselblad cameras and a 120Hz display. Charging at a rate of 80 watts is also nice to have when topping that battery up as well.

Looking to spend a little less? The OnePlus 10T is available for $489, which is a whopping 30% saving, despite still offering 5G, 256GB of storage and even faster 125-watt SuperVOOC charging. The phone comes with three rear-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel main shooter.

You can go even cheaper, too. The OnePlus Nord N30 is a steal at just $250, while the OnePlus Nord N200 is down to $170. Those deals represent savings of 17% and 15% respectively.

Remember that these deals are only going to be live for a week or so which means you'll need to consider placing your order soon if you want to be sure of locking these special prices in.