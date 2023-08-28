X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Up to 30% on These Popular OnePlus Smartphones at Amazon

Now you can get a OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10T and more with up to 30% off their normal prices.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
The OnePlus 11 5G is displayed against a green background.
OnePlus/CNET

OnePlus makes some of the best Android phones money can buy, including the well-reviewed OnePlus 11. Right now, Amazon is selling a few of the company's offerings with big discounts going all the way to 30% depending on the model you pick up.

All of these deals are available to buy right now and don't require that you enter discount codes or clip coupons. All you have to do is get your order in before the end of the day on Sept. 4 -- wait too long and you'll miss out entirely.

See at Amazon

There are plenty of deals to be had across three different handsets including the flagship OnePlus 11. That phone's available for just $600 in the 8GB+128GB configuration, while the 16GB+256GB model is $650. Both of those prices are notable discounts on the normal asking price. Both models are dual-SIM affairs with support for headline features like Hasselblad cameras and a 120Hz display. Charging at a rate of 80 watts is also nice to have when topping that battery up as well.

Looking to spend a little less? The OnePlus 10T is available for $489, which is a whopping 30% saving, despite still offering 5G, 256GB of storage and even faster 125-watt SuperVOOC charging. The phone comes with three rear-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel main shooter.

You can go even cheaper, too. The OnePlus Nord N30 is a steal at just $250, while the OnePlus Nord N200 is down to $170. Those deals represent savings of 17% and 15% respectively.

Remember that these deals are only going to be live for a week or so which means you'll need to consider placing your order soon if you want to be sure of locking these special prices in.

Get your next phone for the best price.
Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans