Save on 'Like New' Refurbished iPhone 13, 14 and SE Devices at Woot

Buying a new iPhone is an expensive process, but it's easy to save money if you know where to look. Buying refurbished can be a good way to get the phone of your dreams at a price that won't give you nightmares. And right now, Woot is offering some refurbished iPhones with prices starting at just $315. Models include everything from the 3rd-gen iPhone SE to the iPhone 14 Plus, so there should be something for everyone.

The cheapest option is, of course, the $315 iPhone SE, which is offered in a range of colors and offers -- the cheapest way to get into an iPhone here. But for those who want to get something with Apple's excellent Face ID and a huge screen, it's difficult to look beyond the iPhone 14 Plus. Woot's selling the 128GB model in a choice of colors for just $750 right now, giving you a chance to pick up a phone with a huge 6.7-inch display and Apple's speedy A15 Bionic chip.

Other deals include an iPhone 13 Pro from $565 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max from $785 while a standard iPhone 14 can be had for $570, too.

Woot says that its these iPhones are "in pristine like-new condition, with no visible scratches, dents, or dings." If you're in the market for a great iPhone deal but don't want to buy new, you might just have found it. But remember that Woot's sale comes to a close in a week, so consider placing that order soon if you want to be sure you won't miss out.