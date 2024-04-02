Save on 'Like New' Refurbished iPhone 13, 14 and SE Devices at Woot
Woot's offering refurbished iPhones that look and perform like new, with prices starting at just $315 for a limited time.
Buying a new iPhone is an expensive process, but it's easy to save money if you know where to look. Buying refurbished can be a good way to get the phone of your dreams at a price that won't give you nightmares. And right now, Woot is offering some refurbished iPhones with prices starting at just $315. Models include everything from the 3rd-gen iPhone SE to the iPhone 14 Plus, so there should be something for everyone.
The cheapest option is, of course, the $315 iPhone SE, which is offered in a range of colors and offers -- the cheapest way to get into an iPhone here. But for those who want to get something with Apple's excellent Face ID and a huge screen, it's difficult to look beyond the iPhone 14 Plus. Woot's selling the 128GB model in a choice of colors for just $750 right now, giving you a chance to pick up a phone with a huge 6.7-inch display and Apple's speedy A15 Bionic chip.
Other deals include an iPhone 13 Pro from $565 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max from $785 while a standard iPhone 14 can be had for $570, too.
Woot says that its these iPhones are "in pristine like-new condition, with no visible scratches, dents, or dings." If you're in the market for a great iPhone deal but don't want to buy new, you might just have found it. But remember that Woot's sale comes to a close in a week, so consider placing that order soon if you want to be sure you won't miss out.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.