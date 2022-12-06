Save Hundreds on Select Refurbished iPhones Today Only at Woot

Looking for a way to get your hands on an iPhone for less? While there are plenty of deals out there, most of the best offers will require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. If you prefer to own your phone outright, you may want to consider a refurbished mode. You can save hundreds compared to shopping new with no strings attached, and today only Woot has a variety of refurb iPhone models to choose from, with prices starting at just $290. This sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to Woot, all the iPhones at this sale have been graded as "scratch and dent" grade refurbs. That means that they have all been thoroughly inspected, repaired and returned to full working condition, but may exhibit signs of wear and tear. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is one of the easiest ways to get your hands on an iPhone for less.

The most recent model available at this sale is the , which is just one generation behind the latest model. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G support, a six-core CPU and 4K video recording, this older model is still a great pick for most people, and right now you can pick up the 128GB model for $580 or the 256GB model for $640. And if you want a slightly more compact and affordable model, the is also on sale for $540.

If you don't mind going another generation back, there are also plenty of iPhone 12 models on sale as well. You can even pick up upgraded models like the , which features a larger screen, upgraded cameras and more powerful hardware, and is on sale starting at $550 for the 128GB model. The standard 6.1-inch is also on sale and starts at just $370.

And if you're really after the most affordable option, the series is available starting at just $290 for the base model with 64GB of storage. There are also and models available as well, starting at $350 and $390 respectively.