Save Hundreds on Refurbished Samsung Phones With Prices Starting at $114

If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new.

are available at Woot for as little as $114. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order soon if you see a model you want.

There are many models available in this sale at a variety of prices. If you want an advanced model, you can snag the now-discontinued , which comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage and a powerful 64 megapixel camera that can capture 8K video footage for $320. Or splurge for the , with a 6.9-inch screen, for $510.

The 2021 Galaxy S21 is available in both the Plus and Ultra models. The features a 6.7-inch screen and 256GB of storage. It's available for $400. And for an even larger 6.8-inch screen (but less storage), the , with 128GB of storage, is $510.

One of our favorite budget phones for this year is the Galaxy A53. While that one isn't part of this sale, you can get its predecessor, the , for $195. The 2019 is also available at $201. Both are solid options for the average user.

If you're looking to spend less and just need to replace your phone without insisting on the latest specs, check out the . It's available for $166. And for basic texting and calling, you can grab the for $114, though it has very limited storage.

There are lots of other Samsung phones available, so be sure and shop the to find the right fit for you. Keep in mind that each phone has been rated S&D, or scratch and dent, which indicates that while all phones have undergone testing and are in full working condition, they do show moderate wear and tear and have some cosmetic blemishes. But if dings and scrapes don't bother you, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your phone on a tight budget. Your purchase is also backed by a , just in case.