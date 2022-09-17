Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Save Hundreds on Refurbished Samsung Phones With Prices Starting at $114

You can score deep discounts on these devices -- if you can live with some dings and scrapes. But some models are selling out fast and these deals expire tonight.
2 min read
A Galaxy Note 20 and a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are displayed on a table.
The Galaxy Note 20, left, has a plastic back, while the Note 20 Ultra, right, has a glass back.
John Kim/CNET

If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new.

Refurbished Samsung phones are available at Woot for as little as $114. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order soon if you see a model you want. 

See at Woot

There are many models available in this sale at a variety of prices. If you want an advanced model, you can snag the now-discontinued Galaxy Note 20, which comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage and a powerful 64 megapixel camera that can capture 8K video footage for $320. Or splurge for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with a 6.9-inch screen, for $510. 

The 2021 Galaxy S21 is available in both the Plus and Ultra models. The S21 Plus features a 6.7-inch screen and 256GB of storage. It's available for $400. And for an even larger 6.8-inch screen (but less storage), the S21 Ultra, with 128GB of storage, is $510.

One of our favorite budget phones for this year is the Galaxy A53. While that one isn't part of this sale, you can get its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, for $195. The 2019 S10 Plus is also available at $201. Both are solid options for the average user. 

If you're looking to spend less and just need to replace your phone without insisting on the latest specs, check out the Galaxy A71. It's available for $166. And for basic texting and calling, you can grab the A50 for $114, though it has very limited storage.

There are lots of other Samsung phones available, so be sure and shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for you. Keep in mind that each phone has been rated S&D, or scratch and dent, which indicates that while all phones have undergone testing and are in full working condition, they do show moderate wear and tear and have some cosmetic blemishes. But if dings and scrapes don't bother you, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your phone on a tight budget. Your purchase is also backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

