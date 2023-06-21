Save Big on Samsung Tech and Accessories at Woot While Supplies Last

Samsung makes a famously wide range of devices, including TVs, smartwatches, phones, tablets and many more. The company manufactures much of our favorite tech across the board, and if you want to save a little bit of money on your next tech purchase, Woot has a plethora of tech and accessories from Samsung available in new and refurbished condition at deep discounts. These offers are available through June 30 while supplies last, but some items have already begun to sell out, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Need to upgrade your entertainment? One of our picks for the best TV for summer 2023 is Samsung's Q60B QLED TV. It's a solid 4K TV and right now Woot has factory-reconditioned models available starting at just $380, with the 55-inch available for $540 or the 65-inch for $720. You can also invest in the 2022 model of the popular Frame TV to blend in with the art on your walls when you're not watching it, starting at $730.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

While the Galaxy S22 is no longer the flagship series now that the S23 lineup has hit shelves, it's still a solid phone for many people. You can grab new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models starting at $498. Or snag the larger S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen for as low as $628. It's also unlocked and in new condition.

And if you're looking for a Samsung wearable, Woot has new Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4 Classic models sporting a 46mm case available in new condition at a 58% discount, meaning you'll pay just $180. It has plenty of wellness and activity tracking features that will keep you informed about your overall health and keep up with your progress. Plus you'll be able to talk, text, listen to music and more on the go when paired with your phone.

You can also update your office space with this refurbished 27-inch curved monitor for $100. It has AMD FreeSync to minimize stutter, as well as an eye-saver mode to reduce eye strain and an energy-saving auto brightness setting.

You can find plenty of other tech and accessories, including phone cases and screen protectors starting at just $4 each, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot.