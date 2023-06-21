Save Big on Samsung Tech and Accessories at Woot While Supplies Last

Get deals on new and factory-reconditioned devices like Samsung phones, TVs, monitors and smartwatches.
Samsung makes a famously wide range of devices, including TVs, smartwatches, phones, tablets and many more. The company manufactures much of our favorite tech across the board, and if you want to save a little bit of money on your next tech purchase, Woot has a plethora of tech and accessories from Samsung available in new and refurbished condition at deep discounts. These offers are available through June 30 while supplies last, but some items have already begun to sell out, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Need to upgrade your entertainment? One of our picks for the best TV for summer 2023 is Samsung's Q60B QLED TV. It's a solid 4K TV and right now Woot has factory-reconditioned models available starting at just $380, with the 55-inch available for $540 or the 65-inch for $720. You can also invest in the 2022 model of the popular Frame TV to blend in with the art on your walls when you're not watching it, starting at $730.
While the Galaxy S22 is no longer the flagship series now that the S23 lineup has hit shelves, it's still a solid phone for many people. You can grab new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models starting at $498. Or snag the larger S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen for as low as $628. It's also unlocked and in new condition.
And if you're looking for a Samsung wearable, Woot has new Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4 Classic models sporting a 46mm case available in new condition at a 58% discount, meaning you'll pay just $180. It has plenty of wellness and activity tracking features that will keep you informed about your overall health and keep up with your progress. Plus you'll be able to talk, text, listen to music and more on the go when paired with your phone.
You can also update your office space with this refurbished 27-inch curved monitor for $100. It has AMD FreeSync to minimize stutter, as well as an eye-saver mode to reduce eye strain and an energy-saving auto brightness setting.
You can find plenty of other tech and accessories, including phone cases and screen protectors starting at just $4 each, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot.