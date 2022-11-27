Save Big on Already-Affordable Motorola Phones With This Cyber Monday Sale

In this day and age, it's pretty hard to get by without some kind of smartphone. But that doesn't mean you have to drop $800 or more on a pricey model from Apple or Samsung. Motorola makes some of our favorite budget-friendly phones on the market, and right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can pick some up for even less. The online retailer is offering , with prices starting at just $110. There's no set expiration on these deals, but considering that Cyber Monday is tomorrow, we don't expect them to stick around for too long. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Our overall favorite Motorola phone is the new Moto G Stylus, which earned the top spot on our list of the best phones under $300 for 2022. It features a 6.8-inch full HD display, an impressive 50MP camera, 128GB of storage and, like the name suggests, a built-in stylus for easy image editing, note taking and more. You can pick up the starting at $180, which is $120 off the usual price. If you want 5G support, you'll have to upgrade to the more advanced , or you can grab an for $180.

If you're looking for a slightly more affordable model, the Moto G Power is another one of our top under $300 picks for 2022. It's slightly smaller than the Moto G Stylus with a 6.5-inch HD, but has a substantial 5,000 mAh battery for up to three days of use on a single charge. You can pick up the on sale for $150, $50 off the usual price, or grab the for $170, $80 off the usual price. (Pro tip: $20 more for double the storage is the way to go.)

There are a few more advanced models available as well, if you don't mind paying a little more. For $600, a whopping $800 off the usual price, you can get your hands on with 5G support, which was released back in 2020. Or you can save $166 on a sleek and pick one up for $500 right now. And for even more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals you can take advantage of right now.